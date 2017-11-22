Audi races to the mall

Audi's off to the races this holiday season.

"Parking Lot" begins with two Audi drivers, one in a red RS3, the other a silver RS7 arriving at a mall parking garage only to see that there is only one spot left remaining in the hulking complex.

A choir begins singing the classic "Carol of the Bells" as the two drivers race off in search of the spot.

As the music intensifies, the drivers spot shoppers who look like they're about to move out of their spot but don't, and too-small spaces.

The pair eventually makes to the roof level -- typically seen as the last resort for parking. Once they realize that's full as well, they drive towards a ramp directing them to a seperate structure across the way.

The screen cuts to black and shows the two men finally in a department store. However, the battle isn't over: they're both shopping for the same toy and, of course, there's only one left.

Audi's clip had 6,761,698 views, good for second on this week's rankings compiled by Visible Measures. Renault's "#RenaultCAPTUR" was the No.1 video this week with 13,900,233 views.