Audi races to the mall

Audi's off to the races this holiday season.

"Parking Lot" begins with two Audi drivers, one in a red RS3, the other a silver RS7 arriving at a mall parking garage only to see that there is only one spot left remaining in the hulking complex.

A choir begins singing the classic "Carol of the Bells" as the two drivers race off in search of the spot.

As the music intensifies, the drivers spot shoppers who look like they're about to move out of their spot but don't, and too-small spaces.

The pair eventually makes to the roof level -- typically seen as the last resort for parking. Once they realize that's full as well, they drive towards a ramp directing them to a seperate structure across the way.

The screen cuts to black and shows the two men finally in a department store. However, the battle isn't over: they're both shopping for the same toy and, of course, there's only one left.

Audi's clip had 6,761,698 views, good for second on this week's rankings compiled by Visible Measures. Renault's "#RenaultCAPTUR" was the No.1 video this week with 13,900,233 views.

 

1
184%
#RenaultCAPTUR
#RenaultCAPTUR Renault
NA
This week
(True Reach): 13,900,233
Last week: 2
 
2
NA
Parking Lot
Parking Lot Audi
Venables Bell & Partners
This week
(True Reach): 6,761,698
Last week: NEW
 
3
NA
Opt for Dry Wash
Opt for Dry Wash Hyundai
NA
This week
(True Reach): 5,432,700
Last week: NEW
 
4
-3%
Head to Head
Head to Head Ford
NA
This week
(True Reach): 4,733,206
Last week: 1
 
5
22%
Drivers of Tomorrow
Drivers of Tomorrow Hyundai
NA
This week
(True Reach): 3,841,371
Last week: 3
 
6
NA
Roadster
Roadster Tesla
NA
This week
(True Reach): 2,743,929
Last week: NEW
 
7
-6%
Beauty
Beauty Mazda
NA
This week
(True Reach): 1,743,965
Last week: 4
 
8
7%
Light Up the Holidays
Light Up the Holidays Kia
NA
This week
(True Reach): 1,608,476
Last week: 7
 
9
RETURNEE
Heismans Are Back
Heismans Are Back Nissan
NA
This week
(True Reach): 1,335,222
Last week: RETURNEE
 
10
NA
100 Years of Pickups
100 Years of Pickups Chevrolet
NA
This week
(True Reach): 1,167,668
Last week: NEW
 
