Jackson will speak at AN World Congress

November 20, 2017
Jackson: Helped modernize retail
Automotive News World Congress
  • When: Jan. 16-17, 2018
  • Where: Detroit Mariott
  • Cost: $1,495
  • Information: 313-446-0479 or autonews.com/worldcongress
  • Exclusive Lead Sponsors: IBM, PwC

Mike Jackson, CEO of the country's largest publicly traded dealership group and one of the industry's most influential leaders, will speak Jan. 16 at the Automotive News World Congress.

The outspoken AutoNation chief has played a key role in modernizing auto retailing over the last two decades.

At AutoNation, he has pushed a brand-extension strategy: buying and adding AutoNation-branded collision centers, used-only stores and parts.

The company now operates over 360 new-vehicle franchises at 274 stores, 77 collision centers, three auto auctions and three stand-alone pre-owned sales and service centers, in 16 states.

This month, AutoNation said it was forming a partnership with Waymo to service Waymo's fleet of self-driving Chrysler Pacifica Hybrids.

Before joining AutoNation in 1999, Jackson was CEO of Mercedes-Benz USA.

