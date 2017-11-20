Jackson will speak at AN World Congress
- When: Jan. 16-17, 2018
- Where: Detroit Mariott
- Cost: $1,495
- Information: 313-446-0479 or autonews.com/worldcongress
- Exclusive Lead Sponsors: IBM, PwC
Mike Jackson, CEO of the country's largest publicly traded dealership group and one of the industry's most influential leaders, will speak Jan. 16 at the Automotive News World Congress.
The outspoken AutoNation chief has played a key role in modernizing auto retailing over the last two decades.
At AutoNation, he has pushed a brand-extension strategy: buying and adding AutoNation-branded collision centers, used-only stores and parts.
The company now operates over 360 new-vehicle franchises at 274 stores, 77 collision centers, three auto auctions and three stand-alone pre-owned sales and service centers, in 16 states.
This month, AutoNation said it was forming a partnership with Waymo to service Waymo's fleet of self-driving Chrysler Pacifica Hybrids.
Before joining AutoNation in 1999, Jackson was CEO of Mercedes-Benz USA.
- When: Jan. 16-17, 2018
- Where: Detroit Mariott
- Cost: $1,495
- Information: 313-446-0479 or autonews.com/worldcongress
- Exclusive Lead Sponsors: IBM, PwC
How critical is the EV tax credit?
Will Baidu beat Waymo?
Economists expect sales of used cars to rise in '18
AutoNation's Jackson: 'I feel like the Cheshire cat'
PSA closes failing Berlin car sharing
Dealer puts managers on path to ownership
Sign of the 'Times'
ATTENTION COMMENTERS: Over the last few months, Automotive News has monitored a significant increase in the number of personal attacks and abusive comments on our site. We encourage our readers to voice their opinions and argue their points. We expect disagreement. We do not expect our readers to turn on each other. We will be aggressively deleting all comments that personally attack another poster, or an article author, even if the comment is otherwise a well-argued observation. If we see repeated behavior, we will ban the commenter. Please help us maintain a civil level of discourse.