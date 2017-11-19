Nissan hints at building new U.S. assembly plant
Nissan Motor Co. is squeezing all it can from its U.S. assembly plants and will need to build a new factory if it keeps growing in the lucrative American auto market, a top executive said.
"At some point, we may need it," Jose Munoz, the chairman of Nissan North America, said in reference to more U.S. production capacity. The addition would have to be a standalone new factory because the company's existing plants in Tennessee and Mississippi are "maxed out," Munoz said during an interview in Detroit.
Building another factory in the U.S. would likely appease President Donald Trump, who has pressured Japanese car manufacturers to make more vehicles in America. While Nissan already has the most productive auto plant in all of North America in Smyrna, Tenn., the company also imports several models from Japan and is the top car producer in Mexico.
Trump prodded Japanese automakers during a visit to Tokyo earlier this month to "try building your cars in the United States instead of shipping them over." He praised Toyota Motor Corp. and Mazda Motor Corp.'s plan to build a $1.6 billion joint car factory at a still-undecided U.S. site, an investment that Trump called "big stuff."
Nissan's U.S. sales have increased about 70 percent over the last six years, and the automaker's strategic plan through 2022 calls for further expansion, Munoz said. The company sold about 1.6 million cars and trucks in the U.S. last year.
More than 8,000 workers make vehicles and battery packs at Nissan's Tennessee complex that produced more than 640,000 autos last year, including Leaf electric cars, Altima and Maxima sedans and Infiniti QX60 sport utility vehicles. Its Mississippi operation employs 6,400 people making Titan pickups, cargo vans and Altima sedans among others.
"The strategy of localization has allowed us to grow big-time in the states," Munoz said.
How critical is the EV tax credit?
NISSAN'S CARLOS GHOSN: Determined to bring three companies closer
Infiniti plays with power
Ghosn's ace for growth: Suppliers
Nissan will send U.S.-built Titans to China
Nissan cites staff shortage for improper plant tests
Infiniti rolls out industry-first variable compression engine
How critical is the EV tax credit?
NISSAN'S CARLOS GHOSN: Determined to bring three companies closer
Infiniti plays with power
Ghosn's ace for growth: Suppliers
Nissan will send U.S.-built Titans to China
Nissan cites staff shortage for improper plant tests
Infiniti rolls out industry-first variable compression engine
ATTENTION COMMENTERS: Over the last few months, Automotive News has monitored a significant increase in the number of personal attacks and abusive comments on our site. We encourage our readers to voice their opinions and argue their points. We expect disagreement. We do not expect our readers to turn on each other. We will be aggressively deleting all comments that personally attack another poster, or an article author, even if the comment is otherwise a well-argued observation. If we see repeated behavior, we will ban the commenter. Please help us maintain a civil level of discourse.