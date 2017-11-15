Hyundai celebrates the drivers of tomorrow

In the latest video to join our viral video chart, Hyundai brings out the big guns: Kids.

To celebrate Children's Day, Nov. 10, Hyundai India created a lighthearted, 34-second video dubbed "To the Drivers of Tomorrow."

In the clip, several children imitate drivers behind the wheel -- hand motions and engine noises included -- before wishing a Happy Children's Day "to the drivers of tomorrow."

The video had 3,154,225 views, good for No. 3 on the chart, according to the rankings compiled by Visible Measures.

Alfa Romeo and GMC also had new videos join the chart this week.

Ford's "Head to Head" was once again the most viewed video with 4,898,890 views.