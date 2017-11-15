AN Traction Viral Videos
Viral video rankings for week of 11/15/2017

Hyundai celebrates the drivers of tomorrow

November 15, 2017
In the latest video to join our viral video chart, Hyundai brings out the big guns: Kids.

To celebrate Children's Day, Nov. 10, Hyundai India created a lighthearted, 34-second video dubbed "To the Drivers of Tomorrow."

In the clip, several children imitate drivers behind the wheel -- hand motions and engine noises included -- before wishing a Happy Children's Day "to the drivers of tomorrow."

The video had 3,154,225 views, good for No. 3 on the chart, according to the rankings compiled by Visible Measures.

Alfa Romeo and GMC also had new videos join the chart this week.

Ford's "Head to Head" was once again the most viewed video with 4,898,890 views.

1
17%
Head to Head
Head to Head Ford
NA
This week
(True Reach): 4,898,980
Last week: 1
 
2
RETURNEE
#RenaultCAPTUR
#RenaultCAPTUR Renault
NA
This week
(True Reach): 4,892,240
Last week: RETURNEE
 
3
NEW
Drivers of Tomorrow
Drivers of Tomorrow Hyundai
NA
This week
(True Reach): 3,154,225
Last week: NEW
 
4
-17%
Beauty
Beauty Mazda
NA
This week
(True Reach): 1,855,226
Last week: 3
 
5
NEW
Stelvio
Stelvio Alfa Romeo
NA
This week
(True Reach): 1,550,809
Last week: NEW
 
6
NEW
#LikeAPro
#LikeAPro GMC
NA
This week
(True Reach): 1,523,893
Last week: NEW
 
7
10%
Light Up the Holidays
Light Up the Holidays Kia
NA
This week
(True Reach): 1,506,757
Last week: 6
 
8
-21%
2018 Honda Fit Sport
2018 Honda Fit Sport Honda
RPA
This week
(True Reach): 1,241,733
Last week: 5
 
9
4%
Mighty Like A Pro
Mighty Like A Pro GMC
NA
This week
(True Reach): 1,200,762
Last week: 9
 
10
-71%
World of Discovery
World of Discovery Land Rover
NA
This week
(True Reach): 1,153,132
Last week: 2
 
Tags: Viral Video Marketing

