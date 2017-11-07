Toyota Supra may fly under Gazoo Racing banner in 2019

Jake Lingeman is Road Test Editor at Autoweek, an affiliate of Automotive News, reviewing cars, reporting on car news, car tech and the world at large.

More details came out last week about Toyota's upcoming Supra sports car. The biggest of those is that it might be sold under the Gazoo Racing banner as opposed to purely Toyota.

Autocar talked to Koei Saga, the boss of Gazoo, who said producing a halo hybrid model such as this "was a dream of his."

Gazoo Racing is Toyota's factory race team featuring World Rally Championship drivers Jari-Matti Latvala, Juho Hanninen and Esapekka Lappi and World Endurance Championship's Sebastien Buemi and eight others.

Gazoo is third in the manufacturers' standings in WRC -- Latvala is in fourth place with one event to go -- while its WEC team struggled to finish at Le Mans the past two years.

Autocar is also guessing the next Supra will feature a 243-hp four-cylinder engine and a 328-hp six-cylinder engine, both derived from BMW Z-car mills, with which it will share a handful of parts. We still don't know, but aren't optimistic about, the chance of a manual transmission.

More Gazoo models could follow, a la BMW's M division and Hyundai's new N division.