JAKE LINGEMAN
Toyota Supra may fly under Gazoo Racing banner in 2019
Hybrid range topper, six and four expected
More details came out last week about Toyota's upcoming Supra sports car. The biggest of those is that it might be sold under the Gazoo Racing banner as opposed to purely Toyota.
Autocar talked to Koei Saga, the boss of Gazoo, who said producing a halo hybrid model such as this "was a dream of his."
Gazoo Racing is Toyota's factory race team featuring World Rally Championship drivers Jari-Matti Latvala, Juho Hanninen and Esapekka Lappi and World Endurance Championship's Sebastien Buemi and eight others.
Gazoo is third in the manufacturers' standings in WRC -- Latvala is in fourth place with one event to go -- while its WEC team struggled to finish at Le Mans the past two years.
Autocar is also guessing the next Supra will feature a 243-hp four-cylinder engine and a 328-hp six-cylinder engine, both derived from BMW Z-car mills, with which it will share a handful of parts. We still don't know, but aren't optimistic about, the chance of a manual transmission.
More Gazoo models could follow, a la BMW's M division and Hyundai's new N division.
Trump might have the right prescription for Toyota
Toyota quarterly profit rises 10% as currency gains offset weaker U.S. business
Hamlin's white-hot Camry at SEMA
Economic nationalism may put r&d at risk, study says
Toyota seeks more investments in Israeli auto tech, robotics
Akio Toyoda has both feet in the future
Year-end sales to test automaker restraint
Trump might have the right prescription for Toyota
Toyota quarterly profit rises 10% as currency gains offset weaker U.S. business
Hamlin's white-hot Camry at SEMA
Economic nationalism may put r&d at risk, study says
Toyota seeks more investments in Israeli auto tech, robotics
Akio Toyoda has both feet in the future
Year-end sales to test automaker restraint
ATTENTION COMMENTERS: Over the last few months, Automotive News has monitored a significant increase in the number of personal attacks and abusive comments on our site. We encourage our readers to voice their opinions and argue their points. We expect disagreement. We do not expect our readers to turn on each other. We will be aggressively deleting all comments that personally attack another poster, or an article author, even if the comment is otherwise a well-argued observation. If we see repeated behavior, we will ban the commenter. Please help us maintain a civil level of discourse.