Automotive News leading women come together
A chance to learn. An opportunity to mentor. A place to network. An afternoon of renewal, inspiration and empowerment. The second annual Automotive News Leading Women Conference in Dearborn, Mich., last week was all that and more. The conference sold out so quickly that a livestream option was offered, spawning viewing parties in offices all over the country.
Automotive News Leading Women, including Rita Case, vice chairman of Rick Case Automotive Group in Sunrise, Fla., mentor girls from four Detroit area high schools in the morning session of the conference.
Social psychologist, author and TED speaker Amy Cuddy: “Let’s teach our daughters to expand. To take up some space. To express their ideas. To show their strength.” Oh, and also to stand like a superhero.
Tonie Leatherberry, board relations leader risk and financial advisory services at Deloitte: “My leadership values are based on my personal values.”
Panelists Alicia Boler Davis, left, General Motors executive vice president of global manufacturing, and Michelle Primm, right, managing partner of Cascade Auto Group in Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio, with Mary Beth Vander Schaaf, Automotive News managing editor.
Automotive News Publisher Jason Stein revs up the crowd to start the conference.
Group Publisher KC Crain with Continental North America executives Janet Harden, center, and Carolyn Cerny.
Automotive News Leading Women Lisa Lunsford, right, CEO of G3 Global, and Anne Doyle, author and leadership and communications consultant, crack up the students during the morning mentoring session.
