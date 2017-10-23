Bangle’s back, will speak at World Congress

Bangle: Design firm in Italy is working on its first vehicle.

Chris Bangle, who played a major role in reshaping modern cars during 17 years as BMW Group's chief of design, will speak Jan. 17 at the Automotive News World Congress.

After years of avoiding auto design jobs, Bangle, 61, is back at work on a vehicle project at his independent design firm in Italy.

The Ohio native has spent his career in Europe, starting with Opel in 1981. In 1985, Bangle moved to Fiat, where he designed the Fiat Coupe. He won the top design job at BMW in 1992 at age 36. His group responsibilities eventually included BMW brand, Mini and Rolls-Royce.

Bangle focused on nonautomotive design jobs after retiring from BMW in 2009. But he disclosed recently that Chris Bangle Associates in Clavesana, Italy, is working on its first vehicle. So far, he has not disclosed the client or other details of the project. a