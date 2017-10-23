Bangle’s back, will speak at World Congress
- When: Jan. 16-17, 2018
- Where: Detroit Mariott
- Cost: $1,495
- Information: 313-446-0479 or autonews.com/worldcongress
- Exclusive Lead Sponsors: IBM, PwC
Chris Bangle, who played a major role in reshaping modern cars during 17 years as BMW Group's chief of design, will speak Jan. 17 at the Automotive News World Congress.
After years of avoiding auto design jobs, Bangle, 61, is back at work on a vehicle project at his independent design firm in Italy.
The Ohio native has spent his career in Europe, starting with Opel in 1981. In 1985, Bangle moved to Fiat, where he designed the Fiat Coupe. He won the top design job at BMW in 1992 at age 36. His group responsibilities eventually included BMW brand, Mini and Rolls-Royce.
Bangle focused on nonautomotive design jobs after retiring from BMW in 2009. But he disclosed recently that Chris Bangle Associates in Clavesana, Italy, is working on its first vehicle. So far, he has not disclosed the client or other details of the project. a
- When: Jan. 16-17, 2018
- Where: Detroit Mariott
- Cost: $1,495
- Information: 313-446-0479 or autonews.com/worldcongress
- Exclusive Lead Sponsors: IBM, PwC
Will Congress have final say on NAFTA?
Turf battle: Dealer's lawsuit says his territory is too big
Old Chrysler hand still seethes over dealer cuts
From Toyota, vehicles driven by emotions
GM supply numbers still show some trouble spots
A buy-sell that's built for the future
Nissan halts Japan-market output
For Vinnie Johnson, a new game beckons
Will Congress have final say on NAFTA?
Turf battle: Dealer's lawsuit says his territory is too big
Old Chrysler hand still seethes over dealer cuts
From Toyota, vehicles driven by emotions
GM supply numbers still show some trouble spots
A buy-sell that's built for the future
Nissan halts Japan-market output
For Vinnie Johnson, a new game beckons
ATTENTION COMMENTERS: Over the last few months, Automotive News has monitored a significant increase in the number of personal attacks and abusive comments on our site. We encourage our readers to voice their opinions and argue their points. We expect disagreement. We do not expect our readers to turn on each other. We will be aggressively deleting all comments that personally attack another poster, or an article author, even if the comment is otherwise a well-argued observation. If we see repeated behavior, we will ban the commenter. Please help us maintain a civil level of discourse.