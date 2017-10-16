This week: Register for FREE subscriber access to autonews.com

Mazda's Moro will speak at congress

October 16, 2017 @ 12:01 am Comments Email
Send us a Letter

Have an opinion about this story? Click here to submit a Letter to the Editor, and we may publish it in print.

Automotive News World Congress
  • When: Jan. 16-17, 2018

  • Where: Detroit Mariott

  • Cost: $1,495

  • Information: 313-446-0479 or autonews.com/worldcongress

  • Exclusive Lead Sponsors: IBM, PwC

Masahiro Moro, who has helped drive higher brand loyalty since taking over as CEO of Mazda North American Operations last year, will speak Jan. 17 at the Automotive News World Congress.

Moro, 56, is responsible for the company's operations in the U.S. and Mexico and is Mazda Motor Corp.'s global chief marketing officer. The 34-year veteran of the Japanese automaker has held top positions in Europe and Australia.

Mazda's brand loyalty numbers, a major focus under Moro, have steadily climbed since he took over the North American job in January 2016.

Automotive News World Congress
  • When: Jan. 16-17, 2018

  • Where: Detroit Mariott

  • Cost: $1,495

  • Information: 313-446-0479 or autonews.com/worldcongress

  • Exclusive Lead Sponsors: IBM, PwC
Tags: Executives Masahiro Moro Mazda World Congress
Send us a Letter

Have an opinion about this story? Click here to submit a Letter to the Editor, and we may publish it in print.

25

Shares

Read Next

Toyota, Honda, Mazda say hoods containing Kobe aluminum are safe

Illinois scratched from Toyota-Mazda factory sweepstakes

Mazda begins output of right-hand-drive Tribute

Mazda rotary: What goes around comes around

Toyota, Mazda said to seek $1 billion incentive package for U.S. plant

Mazda signals new engine, design language

Toyota gets help to play EV catch-up

ATTENTION COMMENTERS: Over the last few months, Automotive News has monitored a significant increase in the number of personal attacks and abusive comments on our site. We encourage our readers to voice their opinions and argue their points. We expect disagreement. We do not expect our readers to turn on each other. We will be aggressively deleting all comments that personally attack another poster, or an article author, even if the comment is otherwise a well-argued observation. If we see repeated behavior, we will ban the commenter. Please help us maintain a civil level of discourse.

Automotive News Cover
Newsletters