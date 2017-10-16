Mazda's Moro will speak at congress

Have an opinion about this story? Click here to submit a Letter to the Editor , and we may publish it in print.

Masahiro Moro, who has helped drive higher brand loyalty since taking over as CEO of Mazda North American Operations last year, will speak Jan. 17 at the Automotive News World Congress.

Moro, 56, is responsible for the company's operations in the U.S. and Mexico and is Mazda Motor Corp.'s global chief marketing officer. The 34-year veteran of the Japanese automaker has held top positions in Europe and Australia.

Mazda's brand loyalty numbers, a major focus under Moro, have steadily climbed since he took over the North American job in January 2016.