Mazda's Moro will speak at congress
- When: Jan. 16-17, 2018
- Where: Detroit Mariott
- Cost: $1,495
- Information: 313-446-0479 or autonews.com/worldcongress
- Exclusive Lead Sponsors: IBM, PwC
Masahiro Moro, who has helped drive higher brand loyalty since taking over as CEO of Mazda North American Operations last year, will speak Jan. 17 at the Automotive News World Congress.
Moro, 56, is responsible for the company's operations in the U.S. and Mexico and is Mazda Motor Corp.'s global chief marketing officer. The 34-year veteran of the Japanese automaker has held top positions in Europe and Australia.
Mazda's brand loyalty numbers, a major focus under Moro, have steadily climbed since he took over the North American job in January 2016.
- When: Jan. 16-17, 2018
- Where: Detroit Mariott
- Cost: $1,495
- Information: 313-446-0479 or autonews.com/worldcongress
- Exclusive Lead Sponsors: IBM, PwC
Toyota, Honda, Mazda say hoods containing Kobe aluminum are safe
Illinois scratched from Toyota-Mazda factory sweepstakes
Mazda begins output of right-hand-drive Tribute
Mazda rotary: What goes around comes around
Toyota, Mazda said to seek $1 billion incentive package for U.S. plant
Mazda signals new engine, design language
Toyota gets help to play EV catch-up
Toyota, Honda, Mazda say hoods containing Kobe aluminum are safe
Illinois scratched from Toyota-Mazda factory sweepstakes
Mazda begins output of right-hand-drive Tribute
Mazda rotary: What goes around comes around
Toyota, Mazda said to seek $1 billion incentive package for U.S. plant
Mazda signals new engine, design language
Toyota gets help to play EV catch-up
ATTENTION COMMENTERS: Over the last few months, Automotive News has monitored a significant increase in the number of personal attacks and abusive comments on our site. We encourage our readers to voice their opinions and argue their points. We expect disagreement. We do not expect our readers to turn on each other. We will be aggressively deleting all comments that personally attack another poster, or an article author, even if the comment is otherwise a well-argued observation. If we see repeated behavior, we will ban the commenter. Please help us maintain a civil level of discourse.