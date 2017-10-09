M-B's Seeger will speak at World Congress
- When: Jan. 16-17, 2018
- Where: Detroit Mariott
- Cost: $1,495
- Information: 313-446-0479 or autonews.com/worldcongress
- Exclusive Lead Sponsors: IBM, PwC
Britta Seeger, who took over Jan. 1 as head of global sales and marketing for Mercedes-Benz Cars, will speak at the Automotive News World Congress on Jan. 16.
Seeger's promotion catapulted her to the top tier of female German auto industry executives. And she is off to a fast start.
Under Seeger, 48, Mercedes is continuing to harness its strong product momentum and likely will be the world's top-selling premium brand this year, a title it won back from BMW last year.
Seeger now aims to improve other areas of the business such as service, where she plans an approach more tailored to the regional differences of customers.
Before her current position, Seeger was head of Mercedes' national sales company in Turkey, a position she held for a year.
Previously, she spent two years as head of Mercedes-Benz Korea.
Seeger has spent her career at Daimler since joining the automaker's sales organization in Stuttgart in 1989.
