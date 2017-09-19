Ford to pull plug on Fiesta ST in North America, report says

Wesley Wren is an associate editor at Autoweek, a sister publication of Automotive News.

The Ford Fiesta ST might be a favorite among enthusiasts and autocrossers, but it doesn’t look like Ford sees enough demand to support the next-generation pocket rocket in North America.

According to Carbuzz's interview with Ford Performance Europe’s director Leo Roeks, the hot hatch doesn’t make financial sense for Ford in the U.S. We'd heard rumors the base Fiesta's days in our market were limited, but this confirms that the sportier variant is done here, too.

“It’s simply a matter of a lack of interest in the B-segment in America," Roeks told Carbuzz. "It doesn’t make sense, nor is it possible financially speaking, to import a single trim level, and a niche one at that.” Fulfilling the crossover takeover, the Ecosport seems to be filling the space that the Fiesta currently occupies in Ford’s small car lineup.

Roeks also mentioned that the upcoming Fiesta won’t have support for an all-wheel-drive system, which should dash any hopes of Ford slapping an RS badge onto the upcoming car. That’s unfortunate, because there wouldn’t be anything much cooler than a road-ready version of Ford’s Fiesta WRC rally racer.

While the U.S. market won’t get the 1.5-liter turbocharged I-3 powered Fiesta ST, there’s still hope for the upcoming Focus to have another slate of hot hatch variants that will hit our shores. Of course, that won’t completely scratch the Fiesta ST’s itch, but it’ll be better than nothing.