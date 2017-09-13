Alfa Romeo lends Giulia Quadrifoglios to F1 drivers

Alfa Romeo shows that having Formula 1 drivers whip a car around a track is one way to put a vehicle through its paces.

The one minute and 28-second spot features drivers Antonio Giovinazzi, Sebastian Vettel and Kimi Raikkonen who are from the Scuderia Ferrari F1 team. Each driver pilots a red Giulia Quadrifoglio around a winding track at the automaker's proving ground in Balocco, Italy.

The Quadrifoglio is the range-topping, high performance sedan from Alfa's lineup. It features a 2.9-liter biturbo V-6 that produces 505 hp.

Alfa's video was the top clip of the week, generating 6,164,072 views, according to the rankings by Visible Measures.

Also new to this week's chart were videos from BMW, Mercedes-Benz and Ford.