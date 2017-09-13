AN Traction Viral Videos
Viral video rankings for week of 9/12/2017

Alfa Romeo lends Giulia Quadrifoglios to F1 drivers

September 13, 2017 @ 11:00 am Comments Email
Alfa Romeo shows that having Formula 1 drivers whip a car around a track is one way to put a vehicle through its paces.

The one minute and 28-second spot features drivers Antonio Giovinazzi, Sebastian Vettel and Kimi Raikkonen who are from the Scuderia Ferrari F1 team. Each driver pilots a red Giulia Quadrifoglio around a winding track at the automaker's proving ground in Balocco, Italy.

The Quadrifoglio is the range-topping, high performance sedan from Alfa's lineup. It features a 2.9-liter biturbo V-6 that produces 505 hp.

Alfa's video was the top clip of the week, generating 6,164,072 views, according to the rankings by Visible Measures.

Also new to this week's chart were videos from BMW, Mercedes-Benz and Ford.

1
NEW
Giulia Quadrifoglio
Giulia Quadrifoglio Alfa Romeo
Armando Testa
This week
(True Reach): 6,164,072
Last week: NEW
 
2
21%
The Next Gen Verna
The Next Gen Verna Hyundai
NA
This week
(True Reach): 5,117,608
Last week: 2
 
3
-7%
Head to Head
Head to Head Ford
NA
This week
(True Reach): 4,045,393
Last week: 1
 
4
NEW
BMW Concept X7
BMW Concept X7 BMW
NA
This week
(True Reach): 3,823,369
Last week: NEW
 
5
1%
2018 Honda Fit Sport
2018 Honda Fit Sport Honda
NA
This week
(True Reach): 3,356,237
Last week: 3
 
6
91%
The Heismans Are Back
The Heismans Are Back Nissan
NA
This week
(True Reach): 2,061,441
Last week: 9
 
7
NEW
Modern Luxury
Modern Luxury Mercedes-Benz
NA
This week
(True Reach): 1,975,134
Last week: NEW
 
8
NEW
New Ford EcoSport
New Ford EcoSport Ford
NA
This week
(True Reach): 1,702,162
Last week: NEW
 
9
RETURNEE
Beauty
Beauty Mazda
NA
This week
(True Reach): 1,463,922
Last week: RETURNEE
 
10
-18%
Heart Beating Beauty
Heart Beating Beauty Hyundai
NA
This week
(True Reach): 1,407,771
Last week: 4
