WESLEY WREN
Mazda CX-9 doubles down on safety for 2018
Even though the second-generation Mazda CX-9 is still fresh, it’s already getting some tech-savvy updates.
For the 2018 model year, Mazda tacks on Smart City Brake Support -- Mazda’s name for autonomous braking -- as standard equipment.
That means even the entry-level CX-9 Sport will have some autonomous features. Also joining the standard safety features list is blind-spot monitoring and a rear cross-traffic alert system.
If the cloth seats in the Mazda CX-9 Sport don’t do it for ya, you can step up to leather coverings by jumping to the Touring trim. Touring also tacks on an auto-dimming rearview mirror, power liftgate keyless entry and a bigger media display. The top-of-the-line CX-9 Signature adds rosewood trim to the car’s cabin, LED interior lighting and even nicer leather.
Regardless of trims, powering these CX-9 crossovers is a 2.5-liter turbocharged I4 making 227 hp and 310 lb-ft of torque, which is mated to a six-speed automatic transmission. Front-wheel drive is standard, but an all-wheel-drive system is available regardless of trim.
The new features coming to the CX-9 drive the price up $610 -- going from $32,460 to the new price, $33,070. The extra cost, of course, subsidizes the new standard features. With Mazda’s push for a more upmarket feel, it makes sense for its flagship crossover to have even more luxe options.
