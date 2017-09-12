Is the Audi R8 about to go rear-wheel drive?

Audi's second-generation R8 still faces the daunting task of being a sequel and needs to find new thrills to offer, some enthusiasts say.

Jay Ramey is an associate editor with Autoweek, an affiliate of Automotive News.

A doughnut-friendly version of the Audi R8 is something that has not been in the cards since the nameplate's debut a distant 11 years ago, unless we're talking four-wheel drifting on ice, but a rear-wheel-drive version of Ingolstadt's halo car could be in the works.

The source of such (scandalous) rumors is Audi itself, which posted a video on its Instagram page showing a red-striped R8 painting the pavement in a way only a rear-wheel-drive car can.

Is Audi really going to offer the R8 without its signature quattro all-wheel drive? The move isn't as unprecedented as it sounds, as its Lamborghini Huracan sibling is now offered in rwd flavor.

The second-generation R8 debuted in 2015 after numerous Coupe and Spyder versions of the first generation, and it seems like just about the only version that Audi has not yet fielded is one with just the rear wheels doing the work.

In fact, back in June, then-Audi Sport boss Stephan Winkelmann said he could see rwd-only models in Audi's future. Some rumors say that part of the name change from Audi Quattro to Audi Sport portended the new direction.

A rwd version of the R8 could offer plenty of entertainment, as the current R8 churns out 540 hp and 398 pounds-feet of torque courtesy of its 5.2-liter V-10. The R8 V10 Plus could provide an even scarier experience with its 610 hp and 413 pounds-feet of torque, even though it's more likely that a rwd version would aim to be an entry-level model and only offer the base version of the 5.2-liter engine or a smaller engine altogether.

One of the more interesting questions that a rwd version of an R8 raises is just how much weight can be saved by ditching quattro and how much money buyers may be able to save off the starting price by opting for this model.

After all, less hardware should mean less weight and less money, or so the thinking goes. But we've been surprised by the pricing logic of German automakers before, so we won't make any predictions.