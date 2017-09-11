Time's running out to apply for PACE Awards

Have an opinion about this story? Click here to submit a Letter to the Editor , and we may publish it in print.

Suppliers have until Thursday, Sept. 14, to apply for the 2018 Automotive News PACE Awards, which identify and honor game-changing and commercialized innovations in technology and processes.

Information and the application are available at autonews.com/pace.

Independent judges select supplier finalists, which are then visited by judge teams to review the innovations and their competitive impacts. Interviews with customers are also part of the evaluation.

PACE stands for Premier Automotive Suppliers' Contribution to Excellence.

Winners will be announced April 9 at the Max M. and Marjorie S. Fisher Music Center in Detroit.