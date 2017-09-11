PSA CEO Tavares to speak at World Congress
- When: January 16-17, 2018
- Where: Detroit Marriott
- Cost: $1,275 (through Oct. 13)
- Information: 313-446-0479 or autonews.com/worldcongress
Carlos Tavares, the former head of Nissan North America who has led a dramatic turnaround at PSA Peugeot Citroen, will be a keynote evening speaker at the Automotive News World Congress in January.
Since taking over as PSA's CEO in 2014, Tavares has restored profitability and pushed the French company beyond its traditional European focus to global markets — including the U.S.
Tavares' global "Push to Pass" business plan intends to first establish PSA as a U.S. mobility company, providing consumers with ride-hailing and car-sharing services. PSA would then begin populating those mobility services with its French-brand vehicles. Finally, the automaker would launch its own sales channel.
Tavares began his career at Renault as an engineer. He was put in charge of Nissan's operations in the Americas in 2009 and was named COO of Renault two years later.
Earlier this year, he engineered PSA's acquisition of General Motors' European operations, Vauxhall and Opel.
French probe alleges 2 million PSA cars had emissions-cheating software, report says
PSA partners with AI startup for self-driving pilot
Opel Q2 loss widened to $250 million, sources say
PSA stakes its U.S. return on mobility
PSA finalizes purchase of Opel/Vauxhall from GM
Tollbooths become key for autonomous car success
France to end sale of diesel, gasoline vehicles by 2040
