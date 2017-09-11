PSA CEO Tavares to speak at World Congress

Have an opinion about this story? Click here to submit a Letter to the Editor , and we may publish it in print.

Carlos Tavares, the former head of Nissan North America who has led a dramatic turnaround at PSA Peugeot Citroen, will be a keynote evening speaker at the Automotive News World Congress in January.

Since taking over as PSA's CEO in 2014, Tavares has restored profitability and pushed the French company beyond its traditional European focus to global markets — including the U.S.

Tavares' global "Push to Pass" business plan intends to first establish PSA as a U.S. mobility company, providing consumers with ride-hailing and car-sharing services. PSA would then begin populating those mobility services with its French-brand vehicles. Finally, the automaker would launch its own sales channel.

Tavares began his career at Renault as an engineer. He was put in charge of Nissan's operations in the Americas in 2009 and was named COO of Renault two years later.

Earlier this year, he engineered PSA's acquisition of General Motors' European operations, Vauxhall and Opel.