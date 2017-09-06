Honda finds out how much can fit in a Fit

|Previous Weeks
How much can fit in Honda's subcompact Fit? A whole commercial, apparently.
Honda landed in the No. 3 spot on this week's viral video list with a splash of visual wizardry, wherein actors run around a seemingly normal front yard scene and grab everything -- literally everything -- and load it in the back of their Fit.
The video generated 3,333,414 views last week.
Ford tops this week's list with its comparison of the Escape and the Honda CR-V, which essentially remained unchanged from last week with 4,343,312 views.
Also new to this week's list were a video from Volkswagen on the launch of the T-Roc, and commercials from Mercedes and Nissan.
