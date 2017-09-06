AN Traction Viral Videos
Viral video rankings for week of 9/06/2017

Honda finds out how much can fit in a Fit

September 6, 2017
How much can fit in Honda's subcompact Fit? A whole commercial, apparently.

Honda landed in the No. 3 spot on this week's viral video list with a splash of visual wizardry, wherein actors run around a seemingly normal front yard scene and grab everything -- literally everything -- and load it in the back of their Fit.

The video generated 3,333,414 views last week.

Ford tops this week's list with its comparison of the Escape and the Honda CR-V, which essentially remained unchanged from last week with 4,343,312 views.

Also new to this week's list were a video from Volkswagen on the launch of the T-Roc, and commercials from Mercedes and Nissan.

1
0%
Head to Head
Head to Head Ford
NA
This week
(True Reach): 4,343,312
Last week: 2
 
2
-19%
The Next Gen Verna
The Next Gen Verna Hyundai
NA
This week
(True Reach): 4,222,525
Last week: 1
 
3
NEW
2018 Honda Fit Sport
2018 Honda Fit Sport Honda
NA
This week
(True Reach): 3,333,414
Last week: NEW
 
4
-5%
Heart Beating Beauty
Heart Beating Beauty Hyundai
NA
This week
(True Reach): 1,709,942
Last week: 5
 
5
-31%
Experience the Kia Stinger in Full 360
Experience the Kia Stinger in Full 360 Kia
NA
This week
(True Reach): 1,595,096
Last week: 4
 
6
NEW
The T-Roc Has Arrived
The T-Roc Has Arrived Volkswagen
NA
This week
(True Reach): 1,481,215
Last week: NEW
 
7
NEW
The new Mercedes-AMG GT R
The new Mercedes-AMG GT R Mercedes-AMG
STAUD STUDIOS
This week
(True Reach): 1,442,885
Last week: NEW
 
8
-4%
Stephen Curry
Stephen Curry Infiniti
NA
This week
(True Reach): 1,155,749
Last week: 7
 
9
NEW
The Heismans Are Back
The Heismans Are Back Nissan
NA
This week
(True Reach): 1,079,536
Last week: NEW
 
10
Returnee
Highlight the City
Highlight the City Kia
NA
This week
(True Reach): 1,006,465
Last week: Returnee
 
Viral Video Marketing

25

Shares

