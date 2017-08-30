Mercedes-Maybach concept shows glimpse of future design

In the latest new video to debut on our viral video chart, Mercedes-Benz shows what an ultraluxe convertible from its Maybach subbrand might look like.

"Revelation of Luxury" is a one minute and 32-second clip that is all about the Vision Mercedes-Maybach 6 Cabriolet which made waves at the Monterey Car Week in Pebble Beach, Calif., a couple weeks ago.

In the video, the automaker zooms in on details of the art deco-inspired two seater, including its grille, large chrome wheels and an interior that looks like it's from a science fiction film.

The cabriolet is a follow-up to the Vision Mercedes-Maybach 6 Coupe, which was shown at same event last year.

The concept measures nearly 20 feet in length and the video highlights its long hood, flowing lines and its extended, round "boat tail" rear that is reminiscent of a luxury yacht.

The Mercedes video had 2,439,690 views, good for third place on the chart, according to the rankings compiled by Visible Measures. Hyundai's "Next Gen Verna" was No. 1 this week with 5,224,046 views.

Kia, Volkswagen and Infiniti also had new videos on the chart this week.