Viral video rankings for week of 8/29/2017

Mercedes-Maybach concept shows glimpse of future design

In the latest new video to debut on our viral video chart, Mercedes-Benz shows what an ultraluxe convertible from its Maybach subbrand might look like.

"Revelation of Luxury" is a one minute and 32-second clip that is all about the Vision Mercedes-Maybach 6 Cabriolet which made waves at the Monterey Car Week in Pebble Beach, Calif., a couple weeks ago.

In the video, the automaker zooms in on details of the art deco-inspired two seater, including its grille, large chrome wheels and an interior that looks like it's from a science fiction film.

The cabriolet is a follow-up to the Vision Mercedes-Maybach 6 Coupe, which was shown at same event last year.

The concept measures nearly 20 feet in length and the video highlights its long hood, flowing lines and its extended, round "boat tail" rear that is reminiscent of a luxury yacht.

The Mercedes video had 2,439,690 views, good for third place on the chart, according to the rankings compiled by Visible Measures. Hyundai's "Next Gen Verna" was No. 1 this week with 5,224,046 views.

Kia, Volkswagen and Infiniti also had new videos on the chart this week.

1
RETURNEE
Next Gen Verna
Next Gen Verna Hyundai
NA
This week
(True Reach): 5,224,046
Last week: RETURNEE
 
2
-6%
Head to Head
Head to Head Ford
NA
This week
(True Reach): 4,357,690
Last week: 1
 
3
NEW
Revelation of Luxury
Revelation of Luxury Mercedes-Benz
NA
This week
(True Reach): 2,439,940
Last week: NEW
 
4
NEW
Kia Stinger
Kia Stinger Kia
NA
This week
(True Reach): 2,325,373
Last week: NEW
 
5
-15%
Heart Beating Beauty
Heart Beating Beauty Hyundai
NA
This week
(True Reach): 1,796,169
Last week: 4
 
6
-20%
All New Picanto
All New Picanto Kia
NA
This week
(True Reach): 1,711,714
Last week: 3
 
7
5%
Stephen Curry
Stephen Curry Infiniti
NA
This week
(True Reach): 1,204,656
Last week: 7
 
8
NEW
Car Karaoke
Car Karaoke Volkswagen
NA
This week
(True Reach): 1,124,553
Last week: NEW
 
9
RETURNEE
2017 E-Class
2017 E-Class Mercedes-Benz
NA
This week
(True Reach): 940,540
Last week: RETURNEE
 
10
NEW
Soul of the Machine
Soul of the Machine Infiniti
NA
This week
(True Reach): 901,061
Last week: NEW
 
