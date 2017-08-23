AN Traction Viral Videos
Viral video rankings for week of 8/22/2017

U.K. spec Nissan Qashqai races around town

August 23, 2017 @ 12:00 pm Comments Email
In the latest new video to appear on our viral video chart, the Nissan Qashqai, sold as the Rogue Sport in the U.S., goes for a spin.

It's a quick spot at just 15 seconds, but Nissan shows off a couple of the small crossover's features -- namely its all-around view monitor and all-wheel drive.

Black Sabbath's "Paranoid" plays in the background as the electric blue Qashqai makes its way through a congested town.

The Qashqai is built in Japan and the U.K. using the same platform as the Rogue, but for world markets such as the U.K. that favor smaller vehicles than U.S. consumers prefer.

The U.S. version of the vehicle, dubbed the Rogue Sport, debuted at the 2017 Detroit auto show and began reaching dealerships in May.

Nissan's video had 1,959,247 views, good for No. 5 on the chart compiled by Visible Measures. Ford's "Head to Head" clip was No. 1 this week with 4,654,873 views.

Mercedes-Benz and Hyundai also had new videos join the chart this week. 

1
14%
Head to Head
Head to Head Ford
NA
This week
(True Reach): 4,654,873
Last week: 3
 
2
17%
Quality Is Our Promise
Quality Is Our Promise Kia
NA
This week
(True Reach): 3,060,042
Last week: 4
 
3
123%
All New Picanto
All New Picanto Kia
NA
This week
(True Reach): 2,129,182
Last week: 10
 
4
74%
Heart Beating Beauty
Heart Beating Beauty Hyundai
NA
This week
(True Reach): 2,115,835
Last week: 8
 
5
NEW
Nissan Qashqai
Nissan Qashqai Nissan
NA
This week
(True Reach): 1,959,247
Last week: NEW
 
6
NEW
360 Degrees
360 Degrees Mercedes-Benz
NA
This week
(True Reach): 1,259,992
Last week: NEW
 
7
-82%
Stephen Curry
Stephen Curry Infiniti
NA
This week
(True Reach): 1,152,664
Last week: 1
 
8
NEW
Duet
Duet Hyundai
Innocean
This week
(True Reach): 1,014,913
Last week: NEW
 
9
RETURNEE
Test Drive
Test Drive Audi
NA
This week
(True Reach): 951,283
Last week: RETURNEE
 
10
-6%
Virtual Cockpit
Virtual Cockpit Audi
NA
This week
(True Reach): 924,287
Last week: 9
 
