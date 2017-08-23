U.K. spec Nissan Qashqai races around town

In the latest new video to appear on our viral video chart, the Nissan Qashqai, sold as the Rogue Sport in the U.S., goes for a spin.

It's a quick spot at just 15 seconds, but Nissan shows off a couple of the small crossover's features -- namely its all-around view monitor and all-wheel drive.

Black Sabbath's "Paranoid" plays in the background as the electric blue Qashqai makes its way through a congested town.

The Qashqai is built in Japan and the U.K. using the same platform as the Rogue, but for world markets such as the U.K. that favor smaller vehicles than U.S. consumers prefer.

The U.S. version of the vehicle, dubbed the Rogue Sport, debuted at the 2017 Detroit auto show and began reaching dealerships in May.

Nissan's video had 1,959,247 views, good for No. 5 on the chart compiled by Visible Measures. Ford's "Head to Head" clip was No. 1 this week with 4,654,873 views.

Mercedes-Benz and Hyundai also had new videos join the chart this week.