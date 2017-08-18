Aston Martin readies a sport wagon
CARMEL, Calif. -- Aston Martin, seeking to put a bespoke exclamation point on its aging Vanquish supercar lineup, will build a run of limited-edition Zagato-bodied cars that includes a speedster and shooting brake version.
The British automaker unveiled plans for the final two iterations ahead of the annual Monterey Car Week in coastal California, which includes the prestigious Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance.
Aston and Zagato -- an Italian design house that's been building custom bodies for sports cars for decades -- will build 325 cars: 99 copies each of the coupe, convertible and shooting brake, and just 28 copies of the speedster. Of all four body styles, only the shooting brake remains available; the others are already sold out.
Production of the Zagato coupe began in 2016, and production and deliveries of the convertible, speedster and shooting brake kick off in 2018.
The cars all feature a carbon-fiber body and a 580-hp, naturally aspirated V-12 engine and an eight-speed automatic transmission. Pricing hasn't been announced.
Michigan's Fox Motors acquires Ann Arbor Automotive
U.S. charges retired UAW official in ongoing corruption probe
GM cybersecurity chief to head global vehicle safety
U.S. prosecutors recommend 3 years in prison for VW engineer Liang
Audi manager held in Germany being sought by U.S. for extradition, report says
Ford considering removable steering wheel, pedals for autonomous cars
Delphi invests in Israeli lidar-maker Innoviz
Michigan's Fox Motors acquires Ann Arbor Automotive
U.S. charges retired UAW official in ongoing corruption probe
GM cybersecurity chief to head global vehicle safety
U.S. prosecutors recommend 3 years in prison for VW engineer Liang
Audi manager held in Germany being sought by U.S. for extradition, report says
Ford considering removable steering wheel, pedals for autonomous cars
Delphi invests in Israeli lidar-maker Innoviz
ATTENTION COMMENTERS: Over the last few months, Automotive News has monitored a significant increase in the number of personal attacks and abusive comments on our site. We encourage our readers to voice their opinions and argue their points. We expect disagreement. We do not expect our readers to turn on each other. We will be aggressively deleting all comments that personally attack another poster, or an article author, even if the comment is otherwise a well-argued observation. If we see repeated behavior, we will ban the commenter. Please help us maintain a civil level of discourse.