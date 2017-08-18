Aston Martin readies a sport wagon

Have an opinion about this story? Click here to submit a Letter to the Editor , and we may publish it in print.

CARMEL, Calif. -- Aston Martin, seeking to put a bespoke exclamation point on its aging Vanquish supercar lineup, will build a run of limited-edition Zagato-bodied cars that includes a speedster and shooting brake version.

The British automaker unveiled plans for the final two iterations ahead of the annual Monterey Car Week in coastal California, which includes the prestigious Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance.

The Aston Martin Vanquish Zagato shooting brake - still available.

Aston and Zagato -- an Italian design house that's been building custom bodies for sports cars for decades -- will build 325 cars: 99 copies each of the coupe, convertible and shooting brake, and just 28 copies of the speedster. Of all four body styles, only the shooting brake remains available; the others are already sold out.

Production of the Zagato coupe began in 2016, and production and deliveries of the convertible, speedster and shooting brake kick off in 2018.

The cars all feature a carbon-fiber body and a 580-hp, naturally aspirated V-12 engine and an eight-speed automatic transmission. Pricing hasn't been announced.