Hyundai highlights sedan for India market

In the latest new video to join our viral video charts, Hyundai shows off the Verna sedan, known as the Accent in the U.S. market. The Verna is one of Hyundai's offerings in the India market.

Hyundai redesigned the subcompact sedan for the 2018 model year. It features headlights, grille and wraparound taillights that are similar to other recently redesigned models in the Hyundai lineup such as the Elantra GT.

Hyundai showed off those design elements in the 15-second spot.

Hyundai's clip had 4,423,617 views, which ranked No. 2 on the chart compiled by Visible Measures. Infiniti's video with NBA superstar Stephen Curry was No. 1 this week with 6,347,618 views.

Kia, Toyota, Suzuki and Audi also had new videos this week.