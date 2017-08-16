AN Traction Viral Videos
Viral video rankings for week of 8/15/2017

Hyundai highlights sedan for India market

In the latest new video to join our viral video charts, Hyundai shows off the Verna sedan, known as the Accent in the U.S. market. The Verna is one of Hyundai's offerings in the India market.

Hyundai redesigned the subcompact sedan for the 2018 model year. It features headlights, grille and wraparound taillights that are similar to other recently redesigned models in the Hyundai lineup such as the Elantra GT.

Hyundai showed off those design elements in the 15-second spot.

Hyundai's clip had 4,423,617 views, which ranked No. 2 on the chart compiled by Visible Measures. Infiniti's video with NBA superstar Stephen Curry was No. 1 this week with 6,347,618 views.

Kia, Toyota, Suzuki and Audi also had new videos this week. 

1
136%
Stephen Curry
Stephen Curry Infiniti
NA
This week
(True Reach): 6,347,618
Last week: 2
 
2
NEW
Next Gen Verna
Next Gen Verna Hyundai
NA
This week
(True Reach): 4,423,617
Last week: NEW
 
3
14%
Head to Head
Head to Head Ford
NA
This week
(True Reach): 4,081,155
Last week: 1
 
4
NEW
Quality Is Our Promise
Quality Is Our Promise Kia
NA
This week
(True Reach): 2,626,364
Last week: NEW
 
5
NEW
#ToyotaMusic
#ToyotaMusic Toyota
NA
This week
(True Reach): 2,259,249
Last week: NEW
 
6
10%
Versatility
Versatility Land Rover
NA
This week
(True Reach): 1,917,148
Last week: 3
 
7
NEW
#SuzukiSaturday
#SuzukiSaturday Suzuki
NA
This week
(True Reach): 1,729,749
Last week: NEW
 
8
NEW
Heart Beating Beauty
Heart Beating Beauty Hyundai
NA
This week
(True Reach): 1,214,887
Last week: NEW
 
9
NEW
Virtual Cockpit
Virtual Cockpit Audi
NA
This week
(True Reach): 980,056
Last week: NEW
 
10
RETURNEE
All New Picanto
All New Picanto Kia
NA
This week
(True Reach): 955,850
Last week: RETURNEE
 
Tags: Viral Video Marketing

25

Shares

