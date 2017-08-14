Let’s continue Mallon’s work

Have an opinion about this story? Click here to submit a Letter to the Editor , and we may publish it in print.

TO THE EDITOR:

If there was ever a dealer you could call Mr. NADA, it was Bob Mallon, and I cannot begin to count the times I have repeated to myself his famous phrase, “in perpetuity,” when referring to the earned contribution earmarked every three years to charities chosen by ambassadors of the National Automobile Dealers Charitable Foundation.

I developed a friendship with him during my years on the American International Automobile Dealers Association board, during which time he asked me to be involved in the foundation.

Bob believed in the importance of the role of the franchised dealer in our communities, in our industry, in our society and in government relations. He was rarely silent, but he also was a very good listener.

Bob’s tireless leadership with the foundation probably stemmed from his firm belief that our industry must give back to society the fruits of our work, and the foundation was a very important manifestation and example for all dealers to provide for those in need.

Unlike some great athletes who try to do it all themselves, Bob wanted all of us to be active team players. He asked for our commitment with persistence, with humor, with energy, with eloquence and, above all, with respect. There will not be another like him.

Hopefully, we will all work together to accomplish all he worked for throughout his career. And, in that way, he will continue to live among us, “in perpetuity.”

TIM SMITH, President, Bob Smith BMW-Mini, Calabasas, Calif.