LETTER TO THE EDITOR
Let’s continue Mallon’s work
TO THE EDITOR:
If there was ever a dealer you could call Mr. NADA, it was Bob Mallon, and I cannot begin to count the times I have repeated to myself his famous phrase, “in perpetuity,” when referring to the earned contribution earmarked every three years to charities chosen by ambassadors of the National Automobile Dealers Charitable Foundation.
I developed a friendship with him during my years on the American International Automobile Dealers Association board, during which time he asked me to be involved in the foundation.
Bob believed in the importance of the role of the franchised dealer in our communities, in our industry, in our society and in government relations. He was rarely silent, but he also was a very good listener.
Bob’s tireless leadership with the foundation probably stemmed from his firm belief that our industry must give back to society the fruits of our work, and the foundation was a very important manifestation and example for all dealers to provide for those in need.
Unlike some great athletes who try to do it all themselves, Bob wanted all of us to be active team players. He asked for our commitment with persistence, with humor, with energy, with eloquence and, above all, with respect. There will not be another like him.
Hopefully, we will all work together to accomplish all he worked for throughout his career. And, in that way, he will continue to live among us, “in perpetuity.”
TIM SMITH, President, Bob Smith BMW-Mini, Calabasas, Calif.
BMW knows what it doesn't know
Trust the data: Auto lending is sound
The transition to electric is inevitable. Let's begin it.
Major changes in the wind
Progress on road to autonomous vehicles
High school engineering is cool — finally
Governments taking over vehicle engineering
Dealers are still missing from mobility conversation
BMW knows what it doesn't know
Trust the data: Auto lending is sound
The transition to electric is inevitable. Let's begin it.
Major changes in the wind
Progress on road to autonomous vehicles
High school engineering is cool — finally
Governments taking over vehicle engineering
Dealers are still missing from mobility conversation
ATTENTION COMMENTERS: Over the last few months, Automotive News has monitored a significant increase in the number of personal attacks and abusive comments on our site. We encourage our readers to voice their opinions and argue their points. We expect disagreement. We do not expect our readers to turn on each other. We will be aggressively deleting all comments that personally attack another poster, or an article author, even if the comment is otherwise a well-argued observation. If we see repeated behavior, we will ban the commenter. Please help us maintain a civil level of discourse.