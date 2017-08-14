LETTER TO THE EDITOR
Drivers who text must be stopped
TO THE EDITOR:
A “textalyzer” is a great idea (“N.Y. weighs ‘textalyzer’ to combat distracted driving,” autonews.com, July 26). The state police are either not able, or just aren’t interested in, cruising the interstate roadways to ticket texters, who are doing it on an epidemic level. Along the Massachusetts Turnpike, if there were 10 police cars going just after texters, they could be busy the entire shift with ticketing. It’s not hard to spot texters: They are often in the left or middle lanes going the speed limit, oblivious to cars behind them wanting to get by. They are the most dangerous drivers on these roads and should be stopped and possibly ticketed.
ROBIN LEECH, Sharon, Conn. The writer hosts “Car Keys with Robin Leech,” a weekly radio show on an NPR affiliate in Sharon.
