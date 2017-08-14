LETTER TO THE EDITOR
Hilux could ease Tacoma demand
TO THE EDITOR:
Bringing the gasoline model Toyota Hilux to the U.S. could assist in balancing the demand for Tacomas (“Hey, Toyota dealers, here come the trucks,” Aug. 7).
I recently returned from Panama, and while I was there, I noticed that the Hilux was being used by several agencies, including, but not limited to, the national police.
I recently retired from the New York Police Department as a detective, and I do not know anything about sales; however, I do know that bringing in a “new Toyota pickup” to the U.S. could be financially advantageous for North American sales.
PEDRO L. DE LEON, New York City
