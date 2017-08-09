SPECIAL OFFER: Subscribe for $1.52/week.
AN Traction Viral Videos
Viral video rankings for week of 8/8/2017

Audi goes for a loop

August 9, 2017 @ 11:00 am Comments Email
Play button Previous Weeks
Play button Top Videos of the Year
Play button Top Videos of All Time

In the latest new video to join our viral video charts, Audi goes for a spin in Southern California.

Dubbed #GramTour, the clip shows a group of red TT RSs driving on Mulholland Highway, which has been nicknamed "The Snake" due to its twisty and windy curves.

The clip, which uses Instagram's looping feature, makes it appear that the cars are in one continuous loop on the scenic road outside of Los Angeles.

It gathered 855,385 views, good for No. 6 on the ranking compiled by Visible Measures. Ford's "Head to Head" ranked first with 3,586,409 views.

Citroen, Skoda, Audi and Honda also had new videos this week.

1
5%
Head to Head
Head to Head Ford
NA
This week
(True Reach): 3,586,409
Last week: 2
 
2
-8%
Stephen Curry
Stephen Curry Infiniti
NA
This week
(True Reach): 2,689,749
Last week: 3
 
3
-37%
Versatility
Versatility Land Rover
NA
This week
(True Reach): 1,748,973
Last week: 4
 
4
-82%
40 Years of Passion
40 Years of Passion Renault
NA
This week
(True Reach): 1,080,990
Last week: 1
 
5
-32%
Driver's Test
Driver's Test Audi
Muhtayzik Hoffer
This week
(True Reach): 907,346
Last week: 7
 
6
NEW
#GramTour
#GramTour Audi
NA
This week
(True Reach): 855,385
Last week: NEW
 
7
NEW
Inspired by You
Inspired by You Citroen
NA
This week
(True Reach): 815,622
Last week: NEW
 
8
NEW
Skoda Karoq
Skoda Karoq Skoda
NA
This week
(True Reach): 760,162
Last week: NEW
 
9
NEW
Test Drive
Test Drive Audi
NA
This week
(True Reach): 732,035
Last week: NEW
 
10
NEW
2018 Honda Accord
2018 Honda Accord Honda
NA
This week
(True Reach): 661,874
Last week: NEW
 
Contact Automotive News
Tags: Viral Video Marketing

25

Shares

Read Next

It's time to rethink hiring

Penske bullish on used-car ventures

Genesis plans 3rd utility to balance lineup

Genesis plans clean break from Hyundai

Sunny outlook persists as sales slide deepens

BMW's 'future-proof' EV strategy

Road to the future paved with doubt

Pressure on NAFTA talks to hit deadlines
Automotive News Cover
Newsletters