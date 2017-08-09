Audi goes for a loop

In the latest new video to join our viral video charts, Audi goes for a spin in Southern California.

Dubbed #GramTour, the clip shows a group of red TT RSs driving on Mulholland Highway, which has been nicknamed "The Snake" due to its twisty and windy curves.

The clip, which uses Instagram's looping feature, makes it appear that the cars are in one continuous loop on the scenic road outside of Los Angeles.

It gathered 855,385 views, good for No. 6 on the ranking compiled by Visible Measures. Ford's "Head to Head" ranked first with 3,586,409 views.

Citroen, Skoda, Audi and Honda also had new videos this week.