This week: Register for FREE subscriber access to autonews.com
AN Traction Viral Videos
Viral video rankings for week of 8/2/2017

Renault honors its racing history

August 2, 2017 @ 12:01 am Comments Email
Play button Previous Weeks
Play button Top Videos of the Year
Play button Top Videos of All Time

Renault enters as our top-ranked video with an homage to its racing history, and a remembrance of its inauspicious beginning.

Today, Renault has 170 Formula One wins, 12 Constructors' Championships and 11 Drivers' Championships. But in 1977, the automaker was a rookie.

At the 1977 Silverstone Grand Prix, Renault's entrant was the RS01, the first Formula One car with a turbocompressed engine. The distinct yellow, black and white car billowed white smoke, earning it the nickname "The Yellow Teapot."

Renault began its winning tradition just two years later with the RS10, with Jean-Pierre Jabouille at the wheel. He makes his return in this video, where he introduces the Renault team's yellow, black and white tea kettle. The video generated over 6 million views this week.

Also new this week are videos from Infiniti, Land Rover, Porsche and Volkswagen.

1
NEW
40 Years of Passion
40 Years of Passion Renault
NA
This week
(True Reach): 6,053,561
Last week: NEW
 
2
1%
Head to Head
Head to Head Ford
NA
This week
(True Reach): 3,419,154
Last week: 2
 
3
NEW
Stephen Curry
Stephen Curry Infiniti
NA
This week
(True Reach): 2,920,511
Last week: NEW
 
4
NEW
Versatility
Versatility Land Rover
NA
This week
(True Reach): 2,754,087
Last week: NEW
 
5
-41%
All New X-Class Revealed in South Africa
All New X-Class Revealed in South Africa Mercedes-Benz
NA
This week
(True Reach): 2,118,630
Last week: 1
 
6
-48%
Next Gen Sedan
Next Gen Sedan Hyundai
NA
This week
(True Reach): 1,611,138
Last week: 3
 
7
-40%
Driver's Test
Driver's Test Audi
Muhtayzik Hoffer
This week
(True Reach): 1,325,312
Last week: 6
 
8
NEW
The Porsche Sports Car Experience of a Lifetime
The Porsche Sports Car Experience of a Lifetime Porsche
NA
This week
(True Reach): 1,018,923
Last week: NEW
 
9
-29%
Beauty
Beauty Mazda
NA
This week
(True Reach): 961,712
Last week: 10
 
10
NEW
Car Karaoke
Car Karaoke Volkswagen
NA
This week
(True Reach): 843,213
Last week: NEW
 
Contact Automotive News
Tags: Viral Video Marketing

25

Shares

Read Next

Softer sales, margins hit public retailers

Toyota and Nissan diverge on road to autonomy

Mercedes says bye-bye to B-class Electric Drive

FCA-UAW scandal: More to come

Sync seminars help resolve customer gripes

STATE OF SUPPLIERS: Nvidia's technology processes trillions of impulses to replicate human thinking

Slowing sales loom over Detroit 3 profits

Genesis grounded in Louisiana
Automotive News Cover
Newsletters

Classified

Automotive News
Jobs Board

VIEW ALL AUTOMOTIVE JOBS
POST A JOB