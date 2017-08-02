Renault honors its racing history

Renault enters as our top-ranked video with an homage to its racing history, and a remembrance of its inauspicious beginning.

Today, Renault has 170 Formula One wins, 12 Constructors' Championships and 11 Drivers' Championships. But in 1977, the automaker was a rookie.

At the 1977 Silverstone Grand Prix, Renault's entrant was the RS01, the first Formula One car with a turbocompressed engine. The distinct yellow, black and white car billowed white smoke, earning it the nickname "The Yellow Teapot."

Renault began its winning tradition just two years later with the RS10, with Jean-Pierre Jabouille at the wheel. He makes his return in this video, where he introduces the Renault team's yellow, black and white tea kettle. The video generated over 6 million views this week.

