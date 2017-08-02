Challengers have come; steel goes on

With 30 years behind it, the Auto/Steel Partnership can reflect on a number of technology challenges.
Speaking this week at the seminars, the partnership's executive director, John Catterall, noted for the record that steel has withstood the tests.
When the partnership started, the biggest challenger to steel was plastics.
The reason? The Pontiac Fiero.
"The Fiero had just come out," Catterall recalled. "I was at Austin Rover in England. We brought a Fiero in and everybody was like, 'This is going to be the future. It's going to be these steel space-frame vehicles with basically plastic panels on the outside.'
"Well, we know how that turned out."
Indeed, the Fiero, General Motors' first vehicle to use composite plastic body panels hung on a steel space frame, was discontinued after just five model years.
And while the plastic body panels lived on in other GM products, such as the so-called Dustbuster minivans — the Pontiac Trans Sport, Oldsmobile Silhouette and Chevrolet Lumina APV — as well as the Saturn brand, the automaker ultimately abandoned the use of polymer body panels on its Saturn lineup in the early 2000s.
Steel, on the other hand, has evolved, Catterall noted.
"There are more than 200 different grades available for sheet use in the automotive car body," Catterall said. "Fifteen years ago, there was half of that, so it's really progressed in the last 15 years."
Additionally, advanced high-strength steel is now in its third generation and is getting closer to being implemented in vehicles.
The reason for this quick innovation of steel is simple:
Automakers need materials that reduce weight and improve fuel economy as tighter regulations loom, as well as meet performance requirements and keep costs low.
But, as with many other areas within the automotive industry, collaboration is key for the parties involved to be satisfied.
