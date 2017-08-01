Tipping point for industry? Not all execs are convinced

Have an opinion about this story? Click here to submit a Letter to the Editor , and we may publish it in print.

This isn't a great time to be an engine designer.

Last fall, Germany's federal council passed a resolution that calls for banning the internal combustion engine in 2030. Last month, France and then Britain moved to ban sales of internal combustion engines in automobiles after 2040.

Yes, a lot can happen before then. But it looks like we have a major trend starting.

A lot is at stake.

Last year 3.3 million new vehicles were sold in Germany. France and Britain accounted for another 4.8 million. Even if no other countries join the ban, that would reduce engine production by around 8 million a year.

Those engines would have to be replaced by something, probably electric motors. That means automakers will have to make billion-dollar investments in plants, technology, engineers, etc. The suppliers that make engine and exhaust parts, for example, would also be affected.

I don't know if it is good or bad that countries are putting an end date on internal combustion engines in autos. It could be that by 2040, the electric motor will have taken over anyway.

This week at the seminars, executives are discussing this and other issues related to the future of the automobile. While it may look like the industry has reached a tipping point, some executives are not convinced.

Mazda’s Robert Davis: Think EVs eliminate CO2? Guess again. Photo credit: GREG HORVATH

Robert Davis, Mazda's senior vice president in charge of special assignments for North America, said it's a myth that electric vehicles eliminate carbon dioxide. "We need to think about how electricity is generated," he says. "The zero emissions plate on the front of a Tesla is not completely honest. It's not zero emissions. It's remote emissions or displaced emissions."

Mazda, Davis said, believes the internal combustion engine can become more efficient.

Maybe the only way the internal combustion engine survives is with a new type of fuel, one that eliminates C02 and nitrogen oxides. But oil companies have vigorously resisted efforts to clean up gasoline and diesel fuel, or develop new fuels.

Now, with the internal combustion engine under attack and a significant revenue stream potentially drying up, I wonder if oil companies will work more closely and cooperatively with automakers and government regulators.