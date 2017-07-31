Supplier deals run hot -- but has Silicon Valley peaked?

Have an opinion about this story? Click here to submit a Letter to the Editor , and we may publish it in print.

The auto industry's merger and acquisition activity rose significantly in the first six months of the year, and suppliers are generating most of the deals.

Automakers, suppliers and dealership groups closed 276 deals, up 7.4 percent year on year, according to a new report by PwC. Suppliers accounted for 99 of them.

Many deals were technology-related, as companies created portfolios of products for self-driving vehicles, infotainment and fuel economy. The deals involved technologies such as cameras, lidar, Bluetooth, lithium ion batteries, electric powertrains and software, the PwC report noted.

Supplier-related acquisitions doubled year on year to $20.6 billion. As usual, a few megadeals dominated the news.

Samsung Electronics completed the acquisition of Harman Industries for $8.0 billion, and CK Holdings — an entity owned by KKR — acquired Calsonic Kansei Corp. for $4.4 billion.

Zaleski: Buying spree for Asian companies

"Asian companies went on a buying spree in the first half of 2017," wrote Jeff Zaleski, who authored the report. Four of the five megadeals for the period involved Asian buyers.

"As automotive markets continue to grow and mature in Asia, especially China, we expect this region to continue to play a major role in global automotive M&A," Zaleski added.

Looking ahead to the second half of the year, Zaleski expects industrywide M&A activity to remain lively.

"Trends to watch include activity in Asia, investments in connected and autonomous car technology, and consolidation in the aftermarket and dealerships," he said.

But despite the lively first half, one red-hot sector — Silicon Valley startups — may have peaked. Sam Abuelsamid, a senior analyst for the Navigant consultancy, argues that automakers and crucial Tier 1 megasuppliers have gained key technologies for self-driving vehicles.

"There is only so much opportunity for control software" — that is, the algorithms that determine a vehicle's course down the road, Abuelsamid said. "For startups that haven't already started down that path, it may already be too late."