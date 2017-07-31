Careful words: Hold the wheel!

Have an opinion about this story? Click here to submit a Letter to the Editor , and we may publish it in print.

There will be a lot of talk this week about what upcoming vehicles will be able to do.

But let’s keep that talk among ourselves. Here’s why: The auto industry is moving light-speed into technical capabilities that consumers are astonished to hear about. And there is legitimate concern that some car buyers think their new vehicles are more autonomous than they are.

We are already hearing the conditional language of corporate legal departments.

Case in point: the 2018 Lexus LS. The luxurious new model will have a lane-change assist feature and will be able to steer itself around curves with little involvement from the driver.

But Lexus will not use the phrase “self-driving” in marketing the car. Instead, it will carefully talk about the vehicle’s features.

Guarded words will likely be the norm for a while in advertising and showrooms as vehicles with some amazing new features arrive. Those here this week know these capabilities are coming in iterations. And this week we’ll hear timetables and forecasts and announcements about all of it.

But please — don’t give the folks back home any notion that they can take their hands off the steering wheel yet.