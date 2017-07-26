Mercedes showcases its pickup

In the latest new viral video to top our charts, Mercedes-Benz showcases its first pickup truck, the 2018 X-Class, in a 54-second spot.

The truck is shown in glimpses, as a cover slowly is pulled from various panels ... a headlight here, a tailgate there. Finally, the full truck is unmasked.

The pickup is set to hit German showrooms in November and will be rolled out to South Africa, Australia and New Zealand in 2018. Latin America is expected to get the X-class in 2019. For now, Mercedes says it has no plans to enter the ultra-competitive U.S. truck market.

The X-Class will be produced as part of Daimler AG's cooperation with the Renault-Nissan alliance.

The clip had 3,579,347 views over the last week, according to the rankings compiled by Visible Measures.

Hyundai, Kia and Honda also had new videos join the rankings this week.