AN Traction Viral Videos
Viral video rankings for week of 7/25/2017

Mercedes showcases its pickup

July 26, 2017
In the latest new viral video to top our charts, Mercedes-Benz showcases its first pickup truck, the 2018 X-Class, in a 54-second spot.

The truck is shown in glimpses, as a cover slowly is pulled from various panels ... a headlight here, a tailgate there. Finally, the full truck is unmasked.

The pickup is set to hit German showrooms in November and will be rolled out to South Africa, Australia and New Zealand in 2018. Latin America is expected to get the X-class in 2019. For now, Mercedes says it has no plans to enter the ultra-competitive U.S. truck market.

The X-Class will be produced as part of Daimler AG's cooperation with the Renault-Nissan alliance.

The clip had 3,579,347 views over the last week, according to the rankings compiled by Visible Measures.

Hyundai, Kia and Honda also had new videos join the rankings this week.

1
NEW
All New X-Class
All New X-Class Mercedes-Benz
NA
This week
(True Reach): 3,579,347
Last week: NEW
 
2
9%
Head to Head
Head to Head Ford
NA
This week
(True Reach): 3,382,733
Last week: 6
 
3
NEW
Next Gen Sedan
Next Gen Sedan Hyundai
NA
This week
(True Reach): 3,124,477
Last week: NEW
 
4
-25%
Gang of Dusters
Gang of Dusters Renault
NA
This week
(True Reach): 2,884,083
Last week: 2
 
5
63%
Not For Spies But For All
Not For Spies But For All Hyundai
NA
This week
(True Reach): 2,776,548
Last week: 7
 
6
-39%
Driver's Test
Driver's Test Audi
Muhtayzik Hoffer
This week
(True Reach): 2,223,713
Last week: 3
 
7
-57%
Jaguar E-Pace
Jaguar E-Pace Jaguar
NA
This week
(True Reach): 1,516,989
Last week: 4
 
8
NEW
Number One
Number One Kia
NA
This week
(True Reach): 1,496,285
Last week: NEW
 
9
NEW
Nationwide Children's Hospital
Nationwide Children's Hospital Honda
NA
This week
(True Reach): 1,479,660
Last week: NEW
 
10
-57%
Beauty
Beauty Mazda
NA
This week
(True Reach): 1,354,489
Last week: 5
 
Tags: Viral Video Marketing

25

Shares

