Chevy bowtie hides behind oval wrap

Chevrolet mocked up a Silverado to look like an F-150 in the latest video to top our viral video charts.

"Chevy Surprises" is a 30-second clip that features groups of Ford F-150 owners who were invited to a test site to check out a camouflaged pickup truck. Observant eyes will notice that the camouflage wrap shares design cues from the F-150, including the grill, headlights and taillights.

After some of the Silverado's features are shown, the wraps are taken off the truck and its identity is revealed.

The clip collected 4,524,641 views this week, according to Visible Measures' ranking. Renault, Jaguar and Audi also had new videos join the chart this week.

1
NEW
Chevy Surprises
Chevy Surprises Chevrolet
NA
This week
(True Reach): 4,524,641
Last week: NEW
 
2
NEW
Gang of Dusters
Gang of Dusters Renault
NA
This week
(True Reach): 3,863,216
Last week: NEW
 
3
-41%
Driver's Test
Driver's Test Audi
Muhtayzik Hoffer
This week
(True Reach): 3,640,146
Last week: 2
 
4
NEW
Jaguar E-PACE
Jaguar E-PACE Jaguar
NA
This week
(True Reach): 3,564,210
Last week: NEW
 
5
-55%
Beauty
Beauty Mazda
NA
This week
(True Reach): 3,125,435
Last week: 1
 
6
-14%
Head to Head
Head to Head Ford
NA
This week
(True Reach): 3,101,456
Last week: 3
 
7
-21%
Not For Spies But For All
Not For Spies But For All Hyundai
NA
This week
(True Reach): 1,701,745
Last week: 6
 
8
-35%
2017 Mazda3
2017 Mazda3 Mazda
NA
This week
(True Reach): 1,566,464
Last week: 5
 
9
0%
Street Style Icon
Street Style Icon Kia
NA
This week
(True Reach): 1,562,141
Last week: 8
 
 
10
NEW
A8 Manifesto
A8 Manifesto Audi
NA
This week
(True Reach): 1,381,527
Last week: NEW
Tags: Viral Video Marketing

25

Shares

