Chevy bowtie hides behind oval wrap

Chevrolet mocked up a Silverado to look like an F-150 in the latest video to top our viral video charts.

"Chevy Surprises" is a 30-second clip that features groups of Ford F-150 owners who were invited to a test site to check out a camouflaged pickup truck. Observant eyes will notice that the camouflage wrap shares design cues from the F-150, including the grill, headlights and taillights.

After some of the Silverado's features are shown, the wraps are taken off the truck and its identity is revealed.

The clip collected 4,524,641 views this week, according to Visible Measures' ranking. Renault, Jaguar and Audi also had new videos join the chart this week.