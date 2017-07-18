The 6-cylinder engine fades as the 4-banger gains finesse

A look at how a 2.0-liter, 4-cylinder turbo engine and 10-speed automatic transmission slot in the 2018 Honda Accord. Photo credit: HONDA

A look at how a 2.0-liter, 4-cylinder turbo engine and 10-speed automatic transmission slot in the 2018 Honda Accord. Photo credit: HONDA

There is a replacement for displacement after all: technology.

When Honda introduced the redesigned 2018 Accord last week, the popular family sedan became the latest to ditch the V-6 and go to a four-cylinder-only engine lineup. The Accord has had an optional V-6 since 1994; Honda says some years that engine accounted for up to 20 percent of U.S. Accord sales.

The 3.5-liter in the 2017 Accord generates 278 hp and 252 pounds-feet of torque. The most powerful engine in the 2018 Accord is a 2.0-liter turbo four rated at 252 hp and 273 pounds-feet of torque.

A 26-hp loss might seem significant, but it's not. Here's why: Horsepower relates more to a vehicle's top speed. Torque, not horsepower, is the force you feel when you press the accelerator. The Accord four-cylinder's torque band is likely higher in the rev range than the V-6, which gives the car a sportier feel, especially when revved up.

The four-cylinder engine also weighs less than the V-6, so the car is hauling fewer pounds. Honda says some models of the 2018 Accord weigh as much as 120 pounds less than the comparable 2017 models.

The 2018 Honda Accord's new turbo engine. Photo credit: BLOOMBERG

Thanks to turbocharging, direct fuel injection, variable valve timing and big reductions in internal friction, several 2.0-liter four-cylinder engines are at or close to 300 hp. That kind of output was normal for a typical V-8 engine during the muscle car era.

The same technology that has boosted power has also improved refinement.

The 1.4-liter turbocharged engine in my Chevrolet Cruze runs so smoothly and quietly that often the only way I can tell it is running is by glancing at the tachometer needle.

That level of refinement used to be the exclusive domain of six-cylinder and larger engines. But now many four-cylinder engines run nearly silently. You know the four-cylinder's time has arrived when luxury brands such as Jaguar and Cadillac use four-cylinder engines.

Cadillac's rear-wheel-drive CT6 flagship sedan not only offers a four-cylinder turbo engine, but that model has won positive reviews from critics. And Jaguar's new E-Pace compact crossover is available only with four-cylinder engines.

The V-6 and V-8 aren't going away, but chances are the only vehicles they'll be available in are ultrahigh-performance cars, large SUVs and trucks.