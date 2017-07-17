Tech summit showcases auto entrepreneurs

Have an opinion about this story? Click here to submit a Letter to the Editor , and we may publish it in print.

DETROIT — Auto entrepreneurs will have a chance to showcase their talents and ideas in a summit here Sept. 6-8.

The inaugural Technology in Motion exhibition and conference at Cobo Center includes:

Pitch competitions.​ In these events, startups and early-stage companies will be able to promote their ideas in four areas: Connectivity, mobility solutions, the consumer experience and autonomous/electric cars. The competition will be managed by the Fraser McCombs equity investment firm.

Hackathons.​ Under strict deadlines, participants will race to devise software to promote a shared economy and improve connected cars, digital user experiences and autonomous/electric vehicles.

A "Startup village."​ In this low-cost space, exhibitors will be able to tout their technology to automakers, suppliers and venture-capital groups.

Technology in Motion is sponsored by MSX International Inc. and Crain Communications Inc., publisher of Automotive News and Crain's Detroit Business.

The event is designed to promote southeast Michigan as the world's focal point for advanced automotive technology.

Speakers at the workshop and conference portion of the program include Mark Reuss, head of product development at General Motors, and Rachel Bhattacharya, director of commercial strategy at Maven, a car-sharing operation run by GM.

Swamy Kotagiri, chief technology officer at Magna International Inc., and Matt Simoncini, CEO of Lear Corp., will also speak.

More information is available at timdetroit.com and from Trisha Stephens at trisha@timdetroit.com or 248-829-6042.