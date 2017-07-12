Mazda's artful design

|Previous Weeks
Building a Mazda CX-5 is an artistic process, according to the automaker's new "Beauty" commercial.
The 30-second clip, which rose to No. 1 on our weekly viral video chart, shows clay modeler Yuta Takanashi sculpting Mazda's 2017 CX-5, which slowly morphs from prototype to a driving vehicle.
The commercial showcases the style and handling of the vehicle, and the craftsmanship required to create it.
The video brings in 6,896,015 views this week, according to Visible Measures' ranking. Kia, Hyundai and Ford also joined the chart this week with new videos.
