Viral video rankings for week of 7/12/2017

Mazda's artful design

July 12, 2017
Building a Mazda CX-5 is an artistic process, according to the automaker's new "Beauty" commercial.

The 30-second clip, which rose to No. 1 on our weekly viral video chart, shows clay modeler Yuta Takanashi sculpting Mazda's 2017 CX-5, which slowly morphs from prototype to a driving vehicle.

The commercial showcases the style and handling of the vehicle, and the craftsmanship required to create it.

The video brings in 6,896,015 views this week, according to Visible Measures' ranking. Kia, Hyundai and Ford also joined the chart this week with new videos.

1
122%
Beauty
Beauty Mazda
NA
This week
(True Reach): 6,896,015
Last week: 3
 
2
22%
Driver's Test
Driver's Test Audi
Muhtayzik Hoffer
This week
(True Reach): 6,141,388
Last week: 1
 
3
-7%
Head to Head
Head to Head Ford
NA
This week
(True Reach): 3,586,512
Last week: 2
 
4
NEW
Highlight the City
Highlight the City Kia
NA
This week
(True Reach): 3,096,899
Last week: NEW
 
5
5%
2017 Mazda3
2017 Mazda3 Mazda
NA
This week
(True Reach): 2,427,268
Last week: 6
 
6
NEW
Not For Spies But For All
Not For Spies But For All Hyundai
NA
This week
(True Reach): 2,144,638
Last week: NEW
 
7
NEW
These Cars Are Meant to be Driven
These Cars Are Meant to be Driven Ford
NA
This week
(True Reach): 1,760,952
Last week: NEW
 
8
NEW
Street Style Icon
Street Style Icon Kia
NA
This week
(True Reach): 1,562,558
Last week: NEW
 
9
Back on Chart
Where Too Much Is Just Right
Where Too Much Is Just Right BMW
NA
This week
(True Reach): 1,192,830
Last week: Returnee
 
10
NEW
The Stork
The Stork Fiat
NA
This week
(True Reach): 1,161,574
Last week: NEW
 
