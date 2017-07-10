Suppliers invited to apply for 2018 PACE awards

Have an opinion about this story? Click here to submit a Letter to the Editor , and we may publish it in print.

Suppliers have until Sept. 5 to apply for the 2018 Automotive News PACE Awards, which identify and honor game-changing and commercialized innovations in technology and processes.

Information and applications are available at autonews.com/pace.

The PACE Awards rely on independent judges to select a field of supplier finalists, which are then visited by judge teams to review the innovations and their competitive impacts. Interviews with key customers are also part of the evaluation.

PACE judges are looking for great global entries, says J Ferron, PACE director of judging. Entries are expected to include automotive product and key process innovations from traditional and new suppliers.

"There are no borders on innovation, and different countries are experiencing commercialized brilliant ideas on a wide scope in all types of vehicles," Ferron says. "We are seeing all new elements building toward vehicle autonomy such as machine learning and artificial intelligence.

"The field of applicants will include more incredible improvements in EVs and internal combustion engine powertrains."

Winners will be announced April 9 at the Max M. and Marjorie S. Fisher Music Center in Detroit.