AN Traction Viral Videos
Viral video rankings for week of 7/4/2017

Kia displays athletic agility

July 5, 2017 @ 12:01 am Comments Email
Athletes aren't the only ones who train for games.

Kia's "Kickstart your dream," the latest new video to join our weekly viral video chart, shows a soccer referee's relentless training for a match.

The commercial starts with a woman in front of her locker circling a date on a calendar. She runs and lifts weights as days are marked off the calendar. A Kia Sportage, meanwhile, zips around town during the training montage, matching the agility of the referee. The action shifts to the soccer match, and immediately after the match, when the ref drives away in her Sportage.

The Kia video comes in at No. 5 with 2,437,674 views, according to Visible Measures' ranking.

At No. 1 this week is Audi's "Driver's Test" with 5,041,087 views. Opel, BMW and Hyundai also have new videos join the chart this week.

1
57%
Driver's Test
Driver's Test Audi
Muhtayzik Hoffer
This week
(True Reach): 5,041,087
Last week: 3
 
2
8%
Head to Head
Head to Head Ford
NA
This week
(True Reach): 3,848,244
Last week: 2
 
3
49%
Beauty
Beauty Mazda
NA
This week
(True Reach): 3,099,992
Last week: 7
 
4
64%
Summer's On Us Sales Event
Summer's On Us Sales Event Kia
NA
This week
(True Reach): 2,752,967
Last week: 10
 
5
NEW
Kickstart Your Dream
Kickstart Your Dream Kia
NA
This week
(True Reach): 2,437,674
Last week: NEW
 
6
-9%
2017 Mazda3
2017 Mazda3 Mazda
NA
This week
(True Reach): 2,313,368
Last week: 5
 
7
3%
Keyless Entry
Keyless Entry Fiat
NA
This week
(True Reach): 2,207,669
Last week: 6
 
8
NEW
Crossland X
Crossland X Opel
NA
This week
(True Reach): 2,023,195
Last week: NEW
 
9
NEW
BMW X3
BMW X3 BMW
NA
This week
(True Reach): 1,401,763
Last week: NEW
 
10
NEW
i30N
i30N Hyundai
NA
This week
(True Reach): 1,388,954
Last week: NEW
 
Tags: Marketing Viral Video

