Kia displays athletic agility

Athletes aren't the only ones who train for games.

Kia's "Kickstart your dream," the latest new video to join our weekly viral video chart, shows a soccer referee's relentless training for a match.

The commercial starts with a woman in front of her locker circling a date on a calendar. She runs and lifts weights as days are marked off the calendar. A Kia Sportage, meanwhile, zips around town during the training montage, matching the agility of the referee. The action shifts to the soccer match, and immediately after the match, when the ref drives away in her Sportage.

The Kia video comes in at No. 5 with 2,437,674 views, according to Visible Measures' ranking.

At No. 1 this week is Audi's "Driver's Test" with 5,041,087 views. Opel, BMW and Hyundai also have new videos join the chart this week.