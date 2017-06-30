Timeline shifts for June U.S. sales reports

All automakers will now release June U.S. sales figures on Monday, July 3, prompting Automotive News to adjust plans for preliminary and final online sales reports and newsletters for June.

Four brands -- Kia, Bentley, Jaguar and Land Rover -- initially planned to release June sales results on Wednesday, July 5.

Automotive News will now publish its final monthly U.S. Sales Reportnewsletter (autonews.com/emailsignup) for June on Monday July 3, and scrap plans for a preliminary report on Monday and another, final report on July 5.

We'll have our usual full print coverage of June's U.S. sales results in the July 10 issue.

