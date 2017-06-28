AN Traction Viral Videos
Viral video rankings for week of 6/27/2017

Spider-Man teams up with Audi

June 28, 2017
Superheroes are just like everyone else when it comes to getting a driver's license.

"Driver's Test," the latest new video to join our weekly viral video chart, is a mini short film by Audi tied to the Marvel summer blockbuster Spider-Man: Homecoming.

In the clip, Peter Parker, played by Tom Holland, takes his driver's test that's assessed by comedian J.B. Smoove. Parker notes that he's driving a prototype owned by his friend Tony Stark (Iron Man), played by Robert Downey Jr.

During the driving test, Audi AI technology is demonstrated with an autopilot driving on the highway, Audi Pre Sense detecting unstable driving conditions and the car parallel parking automatically.

Spider-Man: Homecoming, which is set to be released on July 7, also features the 2018 Audi A8, R8 V10 Spyder and TTS Roadster.

The Audi clip comes in at No. 3 with 3,204,770 views, according to the rankings compiled by Visible Measures.

At No. 1 this week was Porsche's "Le Mans 2017" with 23,322,224 views. Land Rover, Fiat and Kia also had new videos join the chart this week.

1
710%
Le Mans 2017
Le Mans 2017 Porsche
N/A
This week
(True Reach): 23,322,224
Last week: 6
 
2
-2%
Head to Head
Head to Head Ford
N/A
This week
(True Reach): 3,565,416
Last week: 4
 
3
NEW
Driver's Test
Driver's Test Audi
N/A
This week
(True Reach): 3,204,770
Last week: NEW
 
4
NEW
Adventure Doesn't Stop
Adventure Doesn't Stop Land Rover
N/A
This week
(True Reach): 2,685,667
Last week: NEW
 
5
9%
2017 Mazda3
2017 Mazda3 Mazda
N/A
This week
(True Reach): 2,547,813
Last week: 7
 
6
NEW
Keyless Entry
Keyless Entry Fiat
N/A
This week
(True Reach): 2,134,369
Last week: NEW
 
7
RETURNEE
Beauty
Beauty Mazda
N/A
This week
(True Reach): 2,087,552
Last week: RETURNEE
 
8
8%
Where Too Much Is Just Right
Where Too Much Is Just Right BMW
N/A
This week
(True Reach): 2,074,452
Last week: 8
 
9
-54%
FIFA 2017
FIFA 2017 Hyundai
N/A
This week
(True Reach): 1,676,494
Last week: 3
 
10
NEW
Summer's On Us Sales Event
Summer's On Us Sales Event Kia
N/A
This week
(True Reach): 1,676,417
Last week: NEW
 
