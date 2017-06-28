Spider-Man teams up with Audi

Superheroes are just like everyone else when it comes to getting a driver's license.

"Driver's Test," the latest new video to join our weekly viral video chart, is a mini short film by Audi tied to the Marvel summer blockbuster Spider-Man: Homecoming.

In the clip, Peter Parker, played by Tom Holland, takes his driver's test that's assessed by comedian J.B. Smoove. Parker notes that he's driving a prototype owned by his friend Tony Stark (Iron Man), played by Robert Downey Jr.

During the driving test, Audi AI technology is demonstrated with an autopilot driving on the highway, Audi Pre Sense detecting unstable driving conditions and the car parallel parking automatically.

Spider-Man: Homecoming, which is set to be released on July 7, also features the 2018 Audi A8, R8 V10 Spyder and TTS Roadster.

The Audi clip comes in at No. 3 with 3,204,770 views, according to the rankings compiled by Visible Measures.

At No. 1 this week was Porsche's "Le Mans 2017" with 23,322,224 views. Land Rover, Fiat and Kia also had new videos join the chart this week.