Progress on the road to autonomy

ANN ARBOR -- Codrin Cionca's left hand grasps the roof-mounted grab handle while his right hand rests on his leg. Cionca, a Ford engineer working on the company's autonomous vehicles, puts the Fusion's transmission into L, which powers up the car's self-driving electronics. Then he moves his feet off the pedals.

We're ready to roll.

Mcity, located on the campus of the University of Michigan, is a test course for autonomous light vehicles with many of the traffic features of urban driving. There are roundabouts, traffic lights and stop signs, pedestrian crosswalks and other types of infrastructure that self-driving cars will someday have to interact with.

Of course, Ford wouldn't have invited reporters to ride along as observers if its fleet of autonomous Fusions couldn't flawlessly pilot themselves around Mcity. So, while I was not surprised the cars didn't swerve off the road, hit a pedestrian crossing the street or veer into the bicyclist ahead of us, I was impressed with how smoothly the car worked and how quickly it sensed and adjusted to its surroundings.

Engineers have long known they could build self-driving cars -- even before cars had cameras and computers and other high-tech gear.

They've been installing the building blocks for modern autonomous vehicles since the 1980s, starting with antilock brakes, traction control, electric power steering, drive-by-wire, adaptive cruise control, cameras, etc.

Now, as engineers tie these components together, along with lidar, radar and high-definition mapping, the car is basically becoming a thinking machine that is aware of its place in the world.

The Fusion test drive, for me at least, conveyed that the mechanical bits won't be the hard part. It'll be the computers and software that gets all the components to play nicely together that will be the toughest hurdle to overcome. Think of it this way: Imagine you are at a dinner table where everyone speaks a different language. That's what engineers are facing as they try to make dozens of different technologies work as a system.

When you consider the billions of dollars automakers and suppliers are investing in automated driving technology, you expect to see the fast progress that is being made.

I tested a Land Rover recently that basically drove itself short distances off the road using a technology called "platooning," where the vehicle communicates with the one ahead of it. So, even if the lines in the road are not clearly visible and vehicles don't communicate with buildings and traffic lights, self-driving cars, using high-definition mapping and other technologies, can still function safely in certain situations.

I believe it's going to be many years, decades perhaps, until self-driving cars integrate safely onto the nation's roads and transport passengers 100 percent safely 100 percent of the time. It's not because the technology won't be ready. It's already here, and it works today in places like Mcity

As we approach a roundabout, the Fusion slows itself smoothly, then enters and executes the turn, remaining in its lane, and then exits. No easy feat. But a roundabout is a perfect example of the difficulty engineers face as they develop self-driving technology.

"Roundabouts are considered to be very challenging for automated vehicle technology," says Helen Kourous, a Ford engineer. "They are very unstructured. No two are alike. You can find many different configurations. Human drivers can sometimes get confused in them," she says.

In geofenced areas, such as the parking lot at Walt Disney World, a gated community, or a college campus, Level 5 self-driving vehicles make perfect sense, and they will work. I can see Level 3 vehicles in a few years where vehicles can drive themselves on highways but must hand off to the human driver if they can't figure out a situation. And that's about really all we can expect in the next 25 years.

I don't expect in my lifetime to ever ride on a public road in a Level 5 car, you know, sitting in the back seat reading Automotive News as the vehicle whisks me to work.