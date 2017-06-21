AN Traction Viral Videos
Viral video rankings for week of 6/20/2017

Ford shows the bond of learning how to drive

It's a big moment when a kid learns how to drive. Often times, the teenager's dad is in the car to teach them the rules of the road.

In Ford Motor Co.'s "Father's Day," which landed at No. 1 on this week's viral video chart, a camera is placed to show various dads and teens out on their first-ever driving lesson.

The 32-second commercial begins with lots of slammed brakes and cautious hand gestures as the dads sit in the passenger seat. The middle is punctuated by shouting, bleeped out expletives and even an apology. By the end, there are high fives, fist bumps and laughter.

The light-hearted clip has gathered 4,540,020 views, according to the rankings compiled by Visible Measures.

Kia and Hyundai also had new videos join the chart this week.

1
NEW
Father's Day
Father's Day Ford
NA
This week
(True Reach): 4,540,020
Last week: NEW
 
2
NEW
La Decima
La Decima Kia
NA
This week
(True Reach): 4,251,653
Last week: NEW
 
3
NEW
FIFA 2017
FIFA 2017 Hyundai
NA
This week
(True Reach): 3,675,217
Last week: NEW
 
4
177%
Head to Head
Head to Head Ford
NA
This week
(True Reach): 3,647,803
Last week: 7
 
5
RETURNEE
All-new 2018 Equinox
All-new 2018 Equinox Chevrolet
NA
This week
(True Reach): 3,401,047
Last week: RETURNEE
 
6
-45%
On the way to Le Mans 2017
On the way to Le Mans 2017 Porsche
NA
This week
(True Reach): 2,880,646
Last week: 2
 
7
51%
2017 Mazda3
2017 Mazda3 Mazda
NA
This week
(True Reach): 2,337,933
Last week: 6
 
8
72%
Where Too Much Is Just Right
Where Too Much Is Just Right BMW
NA
This week
(True Reach): 1,919,132
Last week: 9
 
9
8%
#IgniteTheExcitement
#IgniteTheExcitement Nissan
NA
This week
(True Reach): 1,242,427
Last week: 8
 
10
-89%
Fatherhood
Fatherhood Kia
NA
This week
(True Reach): 1,133,696
Last week: 1
 
Tags: Marketing Viral Video

