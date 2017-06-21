Ford shows the bond of learning how to drive

It's a big moment when a kid learns how to drive. Often times, the teenager's dad is in the car to teach them the rules of the road.

In Ford Motor Co.'s "Father's Day," which landed at No. 1 on this week's viral video chart, a camera is placed to show various dads and teens out on their first-ever driving lesson.

The 32-second commercial begins with lots of slammed brakes and cautious hand gestures as the dads sit in the passenger seat. The middle is punctuated by shouting, bleeped out expletives and even an apology. By the end, there are high fives, fist bumps and laughter.

The light-hearted clip has gathered 4,540,020 views, according to the rankings compiled by Visible Measures.

Kia and Hyundai also had new videos join the chart this week.