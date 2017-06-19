Empowering women to thrive in the industry

Have an opinion about this story? Click here to submit a Letter to the Editor , and we may publish it in print.

More than 600 business leaders will gather for the second annual Automotive News Leading Women Conference at The Henry in Dearborn, Mich., on Nov. 2.

Attendees will learn the power of having a strategic network from Continental, the supplier that launched a network to help young female talent start on the right path and assist those further along in their careers to stay motivated as they work toward their goals.

Harvard psychologist and TED star Amy Cuddy will explain how to harness your personal power, increase your confidence, influence others and perform at your peak.

The Leading Women Conference focuses on what it takes to advance women in the automotive industry.