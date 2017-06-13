AN Traction Viral Videos
Viral video rankings for week of 6/13/2017

Kia knocks on your heart

June 13, 2017 @ 12:01 am Comments Email
Kia demonstrates what makes drives memorable--the person next to you.

The automaker's commercial, landing at No. 1 on this week’s viral video chart, features a father with his young son. The video, featuring a 2017 Kia Sportage, is part of the automaker's new ‘Father & Son’s Road Trip’ series.

Throughout the 34-second spot, the duo shares laughter and stops to play baseball, read and eat chocolate.

The sentimental and scenic video comes in at No. 1 with 10,326,806 views, according to the rankings compiled by Visible Measures.

The video’s closing message: “Being a father. A reason to be great.”

Porsche's “On the way to Le Mans 2017,” a 1 minute, 11 second glimpse of the world’s oldest endurance car race, came in at No. 2 this week with 5,243,726 views.

Volvo also joined the ranks at No. 5 with “Moments,” showcasing the XC60, at 1,938,987 views.

1
NEW
Fatherhood
Fatherhood Kia
NA
This week
(True Reach): 10,326,806
Last week: NEW
 
2
NEW
On the way to Le Mans 2017
On the way to Le Mans 2017 Porsche
NA
This week
(True Reach): 5,243,726
Last week: NEW
 
3
95%
i30 N Road Testing
i30 N Road Testing Hyundai
NA
This week
(True Reach): 2,620,615
Last week: 8
 
4
-5%
Beauty
Beauty Mazda
NA
This week
(True Reach): 1,962,400
Last week: 4
 
5
NEW
Moments
Moments Volvo
Forsman & Bodenfors
This week
(True Reach): 1,938,987
Last week: NEW
 
6
43%
2017 Mazda3
2017 Mazda3 Mazda
NA
This week
(True Reach): 1,548,880
Last week: 10
 
7
15%
Head to Head
Head to Head Ford
NA
This week
(True Reach): 1,318,525
Last week: 9
 
8
-28%
#IgniteTheExcitement
#IgniteTheExcitement Nissan
NA
This week
(True Reach): 1,146,788
Last week: 5
 
9
-55%
Where Too Much Is Just Right
Where Too Much Is Just Right BMW
NA
This week
(True Reach): 1,116,745
Last week: 2
 
10
-33%
Challenger SRT Demon
Challenger SRT Demon Dodge
NA
This week
(True Reach): 929,662
Last week: 7
 
You can reach Katie Buda at kbuda@crain.com
Tags: Viral Video Marketing

