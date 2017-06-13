Kia knocks on your heart

Kia demonstrates what makes drives memorable--the person next to you.

The automaker's commercial, landing at No. 1 on this week’s viral video chart, features a father with his young son. The video, featuring a 2017 Kia Sportage, is part of the automaker's new ‘Father & Son’s Road Trip’ series.

Throughout the 34-second spot, the duo shares laughter and stops to play baseball, read and eat chocolate.

The sentimental and scenic video comes in at No. 1 with 10,326,806 views, according to the rankings compiled by Visible Measures.

The video’s closing message: “Being a father. A reason to be great.”

Porsche's “On the way to Le Mans 2017,” a 1 minute, 11 second glimpse of the world’s oldest endurance car race, came in at No. 2 this week with 5,243,726 views.

Volvo also joined the ranks at No. 5 with “Moments,” showcasing the XC60, at 1,938,987 views.

