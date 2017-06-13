ZAC PALMER
Tesla Model 3: First detailed photos snapped at charging station
Behold: The Tesla Model 3 is undisguised and out testing a long way from home. Redditor WattLOL captured some of the most detailed images of the Model 3 to date as it charged outside a restaurant near Coalinga, Calif. That’s a bit under 200 miles from Tesla’s headquarters depending on the route, for those counting.
The obviously still preproduction Model 3 features duct tape and wide body gaps we’re sure will tighten up come sale time. The car has enough sensors littered throughout that the otherwise bare front end looks fairly busy, too.
Rumors of a head-up display will continue to run rampant since the only thing covered up on the whole car is the steering wheel and dash area -- right where you might expect a projection unit to sit. As of now, we know Tesla is sticking with just the one center screen, but we imagine buyers might appreciate some kind of information in front of their faces. The car still needs to be driven, after all.
