Lynk & CO's Visser to speak at Europe Congress

Alain Visser, head of marketing, sales and service for the new Lynk & CO brand that is challenging standard vehicle distribution strategy, will speak at the Automotive News Europe Congress next week in Barcelona, Spain.

Visser, who has held top jobs at Ford, General Motors and Volvo, has been the key executive driving Lynk & CO. The brand is expected to begin sales with the 01 compact crossover in China by the end of the year and will launch in Berlin and San Francisco in 2019.

Owned by China's Zhejiang Geely, Lynk & CO aims to challenge European and U.S. volume brands with models designed and engineered in Sweden and produced in China using engines built under license from Volvo.

While Lynk & CO plans to emphasize Internet sales, it also will build a network of 500 or more company-owned dealerships that Visser says will be in shopping malls. The network will include flagship stores and temporary pop-ups in cities.

Visser says Lynk & CO also will offer customers lifetime warranties and free connectivity as standard features.

