Kia puts out good vibes

Two musicians sing and drive around town in the latest new video to join our viral video chart.

Kia’s “A Good Vibe” is a 2-minute, 31-second spot that features the upbeat music of Kate Kim and Lee Radde. Their song “I Don’t Wanna Go” is played throughout the clip.

Singing in a duet, the two are shown going around a vibrant town, singing on rooftops and driving two Kias: the Rio and Picanto. Both nameplates were recently redesigned.

Kia’s colorful clip comes in at No. 3 with 2,226,970 views, according to the rankings complied by Visible Measures.

At No. 1 this week was again Hyundai’s “Shackleton’s Return” with 4,355,398 views.

Nissan and Hyundai also had new videos join the chart this week.