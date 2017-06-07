SALE ENDS TODAY:
AN Traction Viral Videos
Viral video rankings for week of 6/6/2017

Kia puts out good vibes

June 7, 2017
Two musicians sing and drive around town in the latest new video to join our viral video chart.

Kia’s “A Good Vibe” is a 2-minute, 31-second spot that features the upbeat music of Kate Kim and Lee Radde. Their song “I Don’t Wanna Go” is played throughout the clip.

Singing in a duet, the two are shown going around a vibrant town, singing on rooftops and driving two Kias: the Rio and Picanto. Both nameplates were recently redesigned.

Kia’s colorful clip comes in at No. 3 with 2,226,970 views, according to the rankings complied by Visible Measures.

At No. 1 this week was again Hyundai’s “Shackleton’s Return” with 4,355,398 views.

Nissan and Hyundai also had new videos join the chart this week.

1
-84%
Shackleton's Return
Shackleton's Return Hyundai
NA
This week
(True Reach): 4,355,398
Last week: 1
 
2
129%
Where Too Much Is Just Right
Where Too Much Is Just Right BMW
NA
This week
(True Reach): 2,475,096
Last week: 9
 
3
NEW
A Good Vibe
A Good Vibe Kia
NA
This week
(True Reach): 2,226,970
Last week: NEW
 
4
4%
Beauty
Beauty Mazda
NA
This week
(True Reach): 2,066,440
Last week: 3
 
5
NEW
#IgniteTheExcitement
#IgniteTheExcitement Nissan
NA
This week
(True Reach): 1,592,542
Last week: NEW
 
6
-16%
Concept 8 Series
Concept 8 Series BMW
NA
This week
(True Reach): 1,542,544
Last week: 4
 
7
RETURNEE
Challenger SRT Demon
Challenger SRT Demon Dodge
NA
This week
(True Reach): 1,391,835
Last week: RETURNEE
 
8
NEW
i30 N Road Testing
i30 N Road Testing Hyundai
NA
This week
(True Reach): 1,343,163
Last week: NEW
 
9
-31%
Head to Head
Head to Head Ford
NA
This week
(True Reach): 1,141,700
Last week: 6
 
10
-11%
2017 Mazda3
2017 Mazda3 Mazda
NA
This week
(True Reach): 1,086,878
Last week: 8
 
Tags: Viral Video

25

Shares

