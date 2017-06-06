SALE ENDS TODAY:
50% off for one year. Subscribe now.
Cars and Concepts
WESLEY WREN

Jaguar design boss keeps faith in a V-8-powered future

Autoweek
June 6, 2017 @ 12:30 pm Comments Email
Jaguar's XE SV Project 8
Wesley Wren is an associate editor at Autoweek, a sister publication of Automotive News.

While unveiling his mural at the new National Transport Design Centre at Coventry University, Jaguar design boss Ian Callum talked with Car about the sweeping change happening in the auto industry.

The good news? He's confident the V-8 engine will live on.

“We find ourselves at a point where the whole future of transport is changing," Callum told Car. "When I joined the industry [as a mechanical engineer], everything we did was little improvements on what we already did. But now there are some game-changing ideas. The next 20 to 30 years is going to be so exciting.”

 

Despite the shift toward electrification and autonomy, Callum noted, “I think there will still be a place for V-8s. Because there will be so few of them, the fuel they burn will be a drop in the ocean.”

The V-8’s future under the hood of humdrum sedans might be dead, but with Callum’s hot-rodding mind at the top of Jaguar’s design team, it seems safe in the F-Type SVR at least for now. Check out more of Callum’s speech here

Contact Automotive News
Tags: Engineering Concept Car Performance Engines Ian Callum Jaguar Cars and Concepts Blog
Send us a Letter

Have an opinion about this story? Click here to submit a Letter to the Editor, and we may publish it in print.

25

Shares

Read Next

The first Saab is unveiled to the press

2017 Ford GT: The spirit of Le Mans carries on

BMW designer's next assignment: Update Mini

Mazda expanding MX-5 racing series

Audi's next A8 will get 48-volt mild hybrid

VW tweaks 1 engine for 2 purposes

Jaguar tests apparent BMW M3 fighter

ATTENTION COMMENTERS: Over the last few months, Automotive News has monitored a significant increase in the number of personal attacks and abusive comments on our site. We encourage our readers to voice their opinions and argue their points. We expect disagreement. We do not expect our readers to turn on each other. We will be aggressively deleting all comments that personally attack another poster, or an article author, even if the comment is otherwise a well-argued observation. If we see repeated behavior, we will ban the commenter. Please help us maintain a civil level of discourse.

Automotive News Cover
Newsletters

Automotive News
Jobs Board

VIEW ALL AUTOMOTIVE JOBS
POST A JOB