Jaguar design boss keeps faith in a V-8-powered future

While unveiling his mural at the new National Transport Design Centre at Coventry University, Jaguar design boss Ian Callum talked with Car about the sweeping change happening in the auto industry.
The good news? He's confident the V-8 engine will live on.
“We find ourselves at a point where the whole future of transport is changing," Callum told Car. "When I joined the industry [as a mechanical engineer], everything we did was little improvements on what we already did. But now there are some game-changing ideas. The next 20 to 30 years is going to be so exciting.”
Despite the shift toward electrification and autonomy, Callum noted, “I think there will still be a place for V-8s. Because there will be so few of them, the fuel they burn will be a drop in the ocean.”
The V-8’s future under the hood of humdrum sedans might be dead, but with Callum’s hot-rodding mind at the top of Jaguar’s design team, it seems safe in the F-Type SVR at least for now. Check out more of Callum’s speech here.
