Sunshine on a dreary sales day

Many of the U.S. tailwinds that swept new light-vehicle sales to records in 2015 and 2016 have moderated or reversed. Photo credit: DAVID PHILLIPS

May U.S. auto sales were lackluster again -- down 0.5 percent -- but there's some good news tucked inside the headline numbers.

Nobody's going off the rails. Manufacturers are adjusting to their individual situations.

It's increasingly clear that U.S. sales volume peaked last year. The transition from growth to decline is always tricky and can be disastrous (see 2008-09).

But we're unlikely to repeat the dramatic fall-off of the Great Recession, mostly because everybody learned their lesson and aren't repeating bad behavior. But also, the 2008-09 vehicle sales tumble wasn't actually a shift from plus to minus.

We didn't fall off the auto sales peak, which actually came in 2000, but off the 2007 edge of a plateau artificially sustained by rampant overproduction and bloated incentives.

This time around, manufacturers are doing better at balancing production and sales. Yes, U.S. industrywide inventories and incentives are higher than ideal.

But the bulk of the inventory growth is at General Motors, which is deliberately stocking up in advance of late-year extended model-changeover factory shutdowns. Outside GM, industry stock is barely higher than it was a year earlier.

And many of the incentives are aimed at clearing out old 2016 models. Very targeted, very regional and disciplined, as Kelley Blue Book analyst Alec Gutierrez put it today.

Being prepared

Automakers started adjustments to peaking U.S. sales last year. Ford Motor and Fiat Chrysler cut production and announced they were dropping slow-selling car models. Several automakers moved to bolster their certified pre-owned infrastructure, anticipating the growing number of late-model used vehicles coming off leases the next few years.

GM announced Wednesday it was cutting transmission production as demand slackened.

There are sales uncertainties ahead the rest of the year. And with American consumers' strong swing to sit-highs from sit-low cars, manufacturers' car-truck mixes will continue to be, um, lumpy.

But the market seems unlikely to fall too far from 2016's record 17.54 million units. This week, ALG's Eric Lyman throttled back his 2017 forecast to 17.2 million. GM reiterated its full-year forecast of 17 million flat. IHS Markit holds out for 17.3 million, based on its expectation of a stronger second half.

Sweet 17

But anything above 17 million "is still pretty good," Autotrader analyst Michele Krebs pointed out again today. It would only be the market's fifth time above that figure

Dealers and manufacturers will have to work hard to sell that many units. Many of the tailwinds that swept U.S. volume to records in 2015 and 2016 have moderated or reversed.

Interest rates are rising from record lows, with the Fed raising rates a quarter point this year and giving guidance of a full point bump upward by year end. That's going to make leasing -- now just short of 30 percent of all new-vehicle financing -- more expensive for automakers, Krebs said.

Growing stocks have pushed used-vehicle values down 3 percent, with off-lease vehicles growing through at least 2019.

Fleet sales are lower this year.

Despite all this, I'm upbeat. The industry is adjusting to changing conditions, at least so far. No price wars. No impulsive lunges to grab market share. No whiff of panic.

There are bumps in the road ahead, but it's still a pretty good market in which to do business.

Jesse Snyder is a senior correspondent for Automotive News.