Viral video rankings for week of 5/30/2017

BMW brings back the 8 series

May 31, 2017
BMW is bringing back the 8 series, and people are starting to take notice in the newest commercial to join our weekly viral video chart.

In the spot "Concept 8 Series," the automaker shows off the 8 series coupe concept, which was unveiled last week.

The 8-series, which will go on sale next year in the U.S. and Europe, appears sleeker and sportier than the 6-series coupe it will replace.

Throughout the 1 minute, 31 second spot, BMW focuses on the concept's performance, technology and luxury chops as it speeds around a track. At one point the song in the video goes "So here you are again."

The new version has more muscular surfaces, but its basic proportions resemble the 850i that launched in 1989.

BMW's video comes in at No. 4 with 1,834,291 views, according to the rankings compiled by Visible Measures.

Hyundai's "Shackleton's Return" stayed in the No.1 spot this week with 26,989,851 views.

Kia also had a new spot join the chart this week at the tenth position.

1
87%
Shackleton's Return
Shackleton's Return Hyundai
NA
This week
(True Reach): 26,989,851
Last week: 1
 
2
6%
New Renault Megane
New Renault Megane Renault
NA
This week
(True Reach): 2,429,606
Last week: 2
 
3
18%
Beauty
Beauty Mazda
NA
This week
(True Reach): 1,994,872
Last week: 4
 
4
NEW
Concept 8 Series
Concept 8 Series BMW
NA
This week
(True Reach): 1,834,291
Last week: NEW
 
5
3%
Discovering Bermuda
Discovering Bermuda Land Rover
NA
This week
(True Reach): 1,791,773
Last week: 3
 
6
11%
Head to Head
Head to Head Ford
NA
This week
(True Reach): 1,648,290
Last week: 8
 
7
RETURNEE
Meet the Accomplice
Meet the Accomplice Nissan
NA
This week
(True Reach): 1,539,213
Last week: RETURNEE
 
8
5%
2017 Mazda3
2017 Mazda3 Mazda
NA
This week
(True Reach): 1,219,224
Last week: 9
 
9
-27%
Where Too Much Is Just Right
Where Too Much Is Just Right BMW
NA
This week
(True Reach): 1,081,482
Last week: 7
 
10
NEW
All New Picanto
All New Picanto Kia
NA
This week
(True Reach): 875,713
Last week: NEW
 
