BMW brings back the 8 series

BMW is bringing back the 8 series, and people are starting to take notice in the newest commercial to join our weekly viral video chart.

In the spot "Concept 8 Series," the automaker shows off the 8 series coupe concept, which was unveiled last week.

The 8-series, which will go on sale next year in the U.S. and Europe, appears sleeker and sportier than the 6-series coupe it will replace.

Throughout the 1 minute, 31 second spot, BMW focuses on the concept's performance, technology and luxury chops as it speeds around a track. At one point the song in the video goes "So here you are again."

The new version has more muscular surfaces, but its basic proportions resemble the 850i that launched in 1989.

BMW's video comes in at No. 4 with 1,834,291 views, according to the rankings compiled by Visible Measures.

Hyundai's "Shackleton's Return" stayed in the No.1 spot this week with 26,989,851 views.

Kia also had a new spot join the chart this week at the tenth position.