Who's who at Ford

After last week, you’ll need a program to tell who the players are at Ford. Here it is.

■ Bill Ford, 60 Executive chairman His title remains the same, but Bill Ford has reinforced the first word in it by changing CEOs. He also picks up operational control of government relations and communications.

■ Jim Hackett, 62 CEO It's been an unorthodox route to the top of Ford — Steelcase CEO to college athletic director to Ford board to Ford Smart Mobility head. But Hackett is now the change agent and energizer CEO that Bill Ford wants in an era of disruptive technology and fast-moving competitors.

■ Jim Farley, 54 Executive vice president and president — global markets Farley's purview is beyond extensive: global business units such as North America, South America, Asia Pacific, Europe; Lincoln; global sales, marketing and service; strategy and business model for electrified and autonomous vehicles. You'd think they wanted to find out if this guy can run a car company.

■ Joe Hinrichs, 50 Executive vice president and president — global operations Like Farley, Hinrichs will run roughly half of Ford's world: product development; manufacturing and labor affairs; quality; purchasing; sustainability, environmental and safety engineering. You'd think they wanted to find out if this guy can run a car company.

■ Marcy Klevorn, 57 Executive vice president and president — Ford Smart Mobility The former IT head moves into Hackett's old position, leading mobility services development and investments — in other words, finding the way to the future.

■ Raj Nair, 52 Executive vice president and president, North America The former product development chief and chief technical officer takes the North American portion of Hinrichs former post, EVP of the Americas. South America is split off, with current head Lyle Watters remaining in place. He reports to Farley.

■ Hau Thai-Tang, 50 Executive vice president, product development and purchasing The new post combines Thai-Tang's experience in product development and purchasing. He reports to Hinrichs.

■ Peter Fleet, 50 Group vice president, Asia Pacific He succeeds Dave Schoch, who is retiring. Fleet will also serve as head of China operations. He reports to Farley.

■ Steven Armstrong, 52 Group vice president and president, Europe, Middle East & Africa.He reports to Farley.

OTHER CHANGES LAST WEEK

■ Sherif Marakby, 51Vice president, autonomous vehicles and electrification

■ Ken Washington, 56Vice president of research and advanced engineering as well as chief technology officer

■ Mark Truby, 47Vice president, communications, replacing Ray Day, who will retire next year

■ Paul Ballew, 52Vice president, global chief data and analytics officer

■ Neil SchlossVice president and CFO, mobility

■ Kenneth Kent, 54Vice president and treasurer

■ Bradley Gayton, 54Group vice president, chief administrative officer and general counsel

■ Jeff Lemmer, 51COO, information technology

Source: Ford