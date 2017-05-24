AN Traction Viral Videos
Viral video rankings for week of 5/23/2017

Land Rover tours Bermuda

May 24, 2017
Land Rover takes a trip around Bermuda in the newest commercial to land on our weekly viral video chart.

Olympic sailor Sir Ben Ainslie and his wife Georgie, along with their two dogs, go for a drive around the island of Bermuda in the appropriately dubbed clip "Discovering Bermuda."

In the 2 minute, 37 second spot, well placed cameras show the views that Ben and Georgie see while they drive a Land Rover Discovery. Ben, a member of the Land Rover-sponsored team that is set to compete in the upcoming America's Cup sailing race, which is in Bermuda this year.

The Land Rover commercial comes in at No. 3 this wee with 1,738,533 views, according to the rankings compiled by Visible Measures.

BMW, Ford and Chevrolet also had new videos join the chart this week.

For the fourth week in a row, Hyundai's "Shackleton's Return" was the top-watched video of the week with 14,421,889 views.

1
-1%
Shackleton's Return
Shackleton's Return Hyundai
NA
This week
(True Reach): 14,421,889
Last week: 1
 
2
83%
New Renault Megane
New Renault Megane Renault
NA
This week
(True Reach): 2,296,138
Last week: 4
 
3
NEW
Discovering Bermuda
Discovering Bermuda Land Rover
NA
This week
(True Reach): 1,738,533
Last week: NEW
 
4
-15%
Beauty
Beauty Mazda
NA
This week
(True Reach): 1,687,416
Last week: 2
 
5
72%
#TigorStyleback
#TigorStyleback Tata Motors
NA
This week
(True Reach): 1,667,341
Last week: 8
 
6
NEW
BMW M5 with M xDrive
BMW M5 with M xDrive BMW
NA
This week
(True Reach): 1,602,239
Last week: NEW
 
7
18%
Where Too Much Is Just Right
Where Too Much Is Just Right BMW
NA
This week
(True Reach): 1,490,911
Last week: 3
 
8
NEW
Head to Head
Head to Head Ford
NA
This week
(True Reach): 1,486,532
Last week: NEW
 
9
25%
2017 Mazda3
2017 Mazda3 Mazda
NA
This week
(True Reach): 1,162,255
Last week: 10
 
10
NEW
2018 Equinox
2018 Equinox Chevrolet
NA
This week
(True Reach): 801,566
Last week: NEW
 
Tags: Viral Video

