Land Rover tours Bermuda

Land Rover takes a trip around Bermuda in the newest commercial to land on our weekly viral video chart.

Olympic sailor Sir Ben Ainslie and his wife Georgie, along with their two dogs, go for a drive around the island of Bermuda in the appropriately dubbed clip "Discovering Bermuda."

In the 2 minute, 37 second spot, well placed cameras show the views that Ben and Georgie see while they drive a Land Rover Discovery. Ben, a member of the Land Rover-sponsored team that is set to compete in the upcoming America's Cup sailing race, which is in Bermuda this year.

The Land Rover commercial comes in at No. 3 this wee with 1,738,533 views, according to the rankings compiled by Visible Measures.

BMW, Ford and Chevrolet also had new videos join the chart this week.

For the fourth week in a row, Hyundai's "Shackleton's Return" was the top-watched video of the week with 14,421,889 views.